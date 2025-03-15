Watch: Karoline Leavitt Hands Over Briefing Room Podium to 9-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer, Who Fields Questions Like a Pro

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt allowed 9-year-old cancer patient Vivian Sleeth of Rockledge, Florida, to take her position in the briefing room on Friday.

It was the young girl’s wish to field questions from the podium like Leavitt does.

Members of Leavitt’s team obliged, filling in as reporters in the room. The first question to Vivian was what her favorite color was.

She responded “Blue” — which she and her mother, Brittany Sleeth, standing by her side, were decked out in.

Nine-year-old Vivian Sleeth, who is bravely fighting brain cancer, makes her wish come true in the White House Briefing Room! 💙 pic.twitter.com/kERjSFKMu3 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 14, 2025

Another wondered if Vivian had any pets or siblings.

“I have a doggie and a friend,” adding “an annoying friend,” she said, causing laughter to break out in the room.

Do you approve of the job Karoline Leavitt is doing as White House press secretary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1213 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Brittany chimed in, saying, “You can cut that.”

She also pointed out that Vivian has a brother, prompting the girl to acknowledge that he does, in fact, exist.

💖BREAKING: White House Press Briefing gets a new star! 10-year-old Vivian Sleeth took the podium today, stealing the show with confidence and charm. Battling DIPG since age 7, she’s a warrior who refuses to back down. Viv, you OWNED that room! Watch out, @PressSec Karoline… pic.twitter.com/jV1w3aZEpL — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) March 14, 2025

Vivian went on to respond to various questions, which revealed her favorite ice cream is chocolate and that pancakes are her most-liked food overall.

She correctly answered that Donald Trump is the president.

Asked what she would do if she were president for one day, Vivian answered she would give out a lot of gifts to kids and adults, including a coupon for an hour-long spa visit to the latter.

Vivan said that she wants to be a police officer when she grows up, and her biggest wish right now is to own “a million dogs.”

.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt just held a mock press conference in the briefing room with Vivian Sleeth, a 9-year-old Florida girl who is living with brain cancer, per a pool report. “In a mock press conference, Vivian took questions at the podium in the Brady Press Briefing room… — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) March 14, 2025

Florida Today reported in August that Vivian has been beating the odds in her fight against “DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a rare, aggressive pediatric brain cancer that was identified when she started seeing double back in June 2022.

“There is no cure or known cause. Even with radiation therapy, children typically only survive nine to 11 months after their diagnosis, the Cleveland Clinic reports,” the outlet said.

In November 2022, Vivian began experimental treatments using focused ultrasound waves on the tumor site at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Friday’s event in the briefing room was reminiscent of President Trump making 13-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel an honorary member of the Secret Service during his speech to Congress earlier this month.

13-year-old D.J. Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer and given five months to live — and that was six years ago. Since then, D.J. and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true — and tonight, President Trump made him an honorary member of the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/9FuDCUIfos — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

Trump said that DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and was given only five months to live.

The president noted, “That was more than six years ago.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.