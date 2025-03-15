Share
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, left, holds a mock news conference Friday in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House for Vivian Sleeth, 9, from Rockledge, Florida, and her mother Brittany.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, left, holds a mock news conference Friday in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House for Vivian Sleeth, 9, from Rockledge, Florida, and her mother Brittany. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Karoline Leavitt Hands Over Briefing Room Podium to 9-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer, Who Fields Questions Like a Pro

 By Randy DeSoto  March 14, 2025 at 5:45pm
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt allowed 9-year-old cancer patient Vivian Sleeth of Rockledge, Florida, to take her position in the briefing room on Friday.

It was the young girl’s wish to field questions from the podium like Leavitt does.

Members of Leavitt’s team obliged, filling in as reporters in the room. The first question to Vivian was what her favorite color was.

She responded “Blue” — which she and her mother, Brittany Sleeth, standing by her side, were decked out in.

Another wondered if Vivian had any pets or siblings.

“I have a doggie and a friend,” adding “an annoying friend,” she said, causing laughter to break out in the room.

Do you approve of the job Karoline Leavitt is doing as White House press secretary?

Brittany chimed in, saying, “You can cut that.”

She also pointed out that Vivian has a brother, prompting the girl to acknowledge that he does, in fact, exist.

Vivian went on to respond to various questions, which revealed her favorite ice cream is chocolate and that pancakes are her most-liked food overall.

She correctly answered that Donald Trump is the president.

Asked what she would do if she were president for one day, Vivian answered she would give out a lot of gifts to kids and adults, including a coupon for an hour-long spa visit to the latter.

Vivan said that she wants to be a police officer when she grows up, and her biggest wish right now is to own “a million dogs.”

Florida Today reported in August that Vivian has been beating the odds in her fight against “DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a rare, aggressive pediatric brain cancer that was identified when she started seeing double back in June 2022.

“There is no cure or known cause. Even with radiation therapy, children typically only survive nine to 11 months after their diagnosis, the Cleveland Clinic reports,” the outlet said.

In November 2022, Vivian began experimental treatments using focused ultrasound waves on the tumor site at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Friday’s event in the briefing room was reminiscent of President Trump making 13-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel an honorary member of the Secret Service during his speech to Congress earlier this month.

Trump said that DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and was given only five months to live.

The president noted, “That was more than six years ago.”

Conversation