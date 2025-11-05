Share
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani made a claim about election bombings on Nov. 4, 2025, to which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded.
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani made a claim about election bombings on Nov. 4, 2025, to which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images and Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Watch: Karoline Leavitt Hits Back at Mamdani After He Pins Election Day Bomb Threats on Trump

 By Bryan Chai  November 4, 2025 at 5:12pm
For a guy whom the left and the polls love (and will probably be the next mayor of New York City) Zohran Mamdani sure does seem insecure.

Remember how he was caught in a bold-faced lie about his “aunt”/father’s cousin?

Lying is a textbook sign of insecurity — and Mamdani can’t seem to help himself.

But his latest tall tale was so outrageous and indefensible, the White House has had to step in and condemn the remarks.

Speaking in New York City in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, Mamdani offered his thoughts on the bomb threats that had been called into New Jersey polling places.

You can watch his full remarks below:

“It’s incredibly concerning,” Mamdani said. “And I think it is an illustration of the attacks we’re seeing on our democracy. Sometimes they’re blatant and explicit in the manner of these bomb threats.”

He continued, “We have to understand this as part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken, trying to intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud, as a means of trying to repress the voice of Americans across this country.”

Once you’re done rolling your eyes at Mamdani’s tired song and dance, it’s worth noting that Democrats — not Republicans — are the ones who opened this Pandora’s Box regarding voter fraud with their whole “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax.

But I digress.

Anyone with two brain cells to rub together can see that Mamdani is simply full of it — from his fake smile, to his fake family stories, to his fake Trumpian bogeyman.

(On a separate note, what in the world are Democrats going to do when their rallying cry of “Orange Man Bad” won’t be applicable anymore?)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has far more than two brain cells, and she dropped the hammer on Mamdani’s rhetoric in a blistering follow-up response later that day.

“Zohran Mamdani blamed the president for bomb threats and intimidation at polling locations,” a reporter said. The reporter then provided Mamdani’s whole quote about “the general approach the Trump administration has taken.”

Leavitt, without missing a beat, responded: “Yeah, I saw those comments from Mamdani. I think they are completely irresponsible, and they are based on zero evidence. And I think this is just another example of how the Democrat Party, unfortunately, stands for nothing.”

She added, “All they stand against is President Donald Trump. And I think it’s quite sad to see that we someone at the top of the ticket on an election day today saying such things about the president, when he obviously had absolutely nothing to do with those threats.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, might be the most honest thing a White House press secretary has ever said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




