Watch: Karoline Leavitt Laughs at NBC Reporter's Question, Teaches Him a Lesson About Illegal Aliens

Members of the establishment media tend to come across as unfathomably stupid, and many of them are.

One must never forget, however, that the establishment media does the bidding of its establishment masters. And those masters have shown for decades that they despise ordinary American citizens. Thus, in many cases the media’s stupidity qualifies as willful.

At a press conference on Tuesday — the first such regularly scheduled event during President Donald Trump’s second administration — NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander demonstrated the blurred lines between abject stupidity and dutiful narrative-peddling when he posed an asinine-sounding question about illegal immigrants, to which new White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded with a chuckle, followed by an elementary explanation of what makes an illegal immigrant a criminal.

Alexander began by citing his own network’s recent report about arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“NBC News has learned that ICE arrested 1,179 undocumented immigrants on Sunday. But nearly half of them — 566 of the migrants — appear to have no prior criminal record besides entering the country illegally,” Alexander said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

That absurd qualifier — “besides entering the country illegally” — prompted an audible laugh from Leavitt.

The establishment reporter then insisted that entering the country illegally qualified as a mere “civil” crime, but the sharp press secretary held her ground and referred to it as a “federal” crime.

Undeterred, Alexander asked if the president no longer intended to focus on violent illegal immigrant criminals only. Trump, of course, never said that non-violent illegal immigrants would escape deportation.

“He is focused on launching the largest mass deportation operation in American history of illegal criminals,” Leavitt said of the president. “And if you are an individual, a foreign national, who illegally enters the United States of America, you are, by definition, a criminal.”

Do you regard the media as the enemy of the people? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (5024 Votes) No: 1% (38 Votes)

Alexander then tried to interject before apologizing for interrupting.

That should make the astute reader laugh. After all, last week Trump verbally spanked the NBC reporter for repeatedly interrupting during an Oval Office press conference.

“So, to be clear, violent criminals do not receive precedence in terms of the deportations taking place,” Alexander said, his disingenuous “gotcha” statement deceptively framed as a follow-up for clarification.

“Two things can be true at the same time,” Leavitt replied. “We want to deport illegal criminals, illegal immigrants from this country. But the president has said that, of course, the illegal criminal drug dealers, the rapists, the murderers, the individuals who have committed heinous acts on the interior of our country, and who have terrorized law-abiding American citizens, absolutely those should be the priority of ICE.”

“But that doesn’t mean that the other illegal criminals who entered our nation’s borders are off the table,” she added.

New WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is giving a strong, masterful first press briefing, taking ‘gotcha’ questions in her stride… NBC’s Peter Alexander: Trump has been deporting migrants who have no crime other than being here illegally… which is a civil crime, not… pic.twitter.com/QkkO3kkQzn — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 28, 2025

Although Leavitt handled herself beautifully, it appears that for the next four years, she will need the patience of Job.

For instance, another reporter asked a slightly different question under the same dishonest premise as Alexander’s.

“Can you just tell us the numbers? How many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally?” the reporter asked.

Readers may suspect mere stupidity, but the look on the reporter’s face suggested that she intended to play a game.

The press secretary played along.

“All of them,” Leavitt said, “because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and therefore, they are criminals, as far as this administration goes.”

“I know the last administration didn’t see it that way. So it’s a big culture shift in our nation to view someone who breaks our immigration laws as a criminal, but that’s exactly what they are,” she added, referring to the open-border policy under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

REPORTER: “How many have a criminal record, versus those who are just in the country illegally?” LEAVITT: “ALL OF THEM! Because they illegally broke our nation’s laws, and therefore, they are CRIMINALS.” BOOM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N7PWw3qPB7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

Supporters of Trump’s MAGA movement tend to elevate the president’s most capable surrogates to rock-star status. Thus, if Leavitt continues to deliver these kinds of answers, she can expect quite a fan following.

Of course, the lying snakes in the establishment media will provoke her and thereby test her ability to remain calm.

As stupid as many of them are, no adult human being with a functioning brain could misunderstand the word “illegal.”

One must conclude, therefore, that Alexander and others of his ilk act not from ignorance, but from subservience. They hold their positions at the pleasure of their establishment masters, and the establishment has an agenda to push.

That explains, for instance, why establishment reporters act as cheerleaders for foreign wars, which enrich their masters.

And it explains why establishment reporters feign ignorance about the meaning of “illegal,” for their masters crave the cheap labor and higher rents that come with open borders, as well as the general havoc illegal immigrants wreak upon the ordinary American citizens whom those masters despise.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.