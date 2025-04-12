Watch: Karoline Leavitt Shoots Down 'Complete Fallacy' Being Pushed by Hillary Clinton and Other Dems

It’s become the talking point of choice for leftists opposed to the SAVE Act: Yes, but what about the married women?

In case you’re unacquainted, the SAVE Act, which just passed the House, requires those registering to vote to provide proof they’re a U.S. citizen. The left has fought this in a number of ways, mostly out of the conviction — to put things in the most charitable way possible — that if they lose low-motivation voters, they end up losing out in close races.

First the argument was that voter fraud by noncitizens is extremely rare. Of course, we’ve seen how this slippery slope works in other departments for the left, on anything from abortion to transing the kids. First it’s rare, then it shouldn’t be legally or societally actionable, then it’s fantastic and should be encouraged. With over 10 million people having illegally immigrated under Joe Biden’s watch, one can assume we’re going to move — at some point — from the “rare” column to the “shouldn’t be legally actionable” column, so better safe than sorry.

Okay, the left has said, then: What about the poor married women?

“Voting rights groups have said the bill will pose a barrier for millions of American women and others who have changed their legal name because of marriage, assimilation or to better align with their gender identity,” Barbara Rodriguez wrote at feminist outfit The 19th.

“An estimated 69 million American women and 4 million men do not have a birth certificate that matches their current legal name.”

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a feminist bone of contention without the most identifiable feminist to ever call her husband’s predatory behavior toward women “bimbo eruptions,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, chiming in about it:

Update: The House just passed the Republican voter suppression measure that threatens voting access for millions of Americans, including 69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates. Make sure your senators know you expect them to stand against it. https://t.co/cYTismZC4U — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 10, 2025

“Make sure your senators know you expect them to stand against it,” Clinton said on X Thursday.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted why this isn’t — or at least, shouldn’t be — a real narrative.

“The Democrats have been fearmongering about this bill,” Leavitt said during a media briefing on Friday, adding they “have been saying that married women, if their name was changed [and] they didn’t change it on their identification, would not be able to vote.”

“That is a complete fallacy,” she continued, adding that there are provisions “outlined in the bill about how to avoid that.”

“The president very much supports a commonsense solution to ensuring that only citizens can engage in our elections,” she added.

“This is critical to improving the integrity of our elections, and also the trust that American citizens need to have in our electoral process.”

.@PressSec: The SAVE Act is a commonsense measure. It would require proof of citizenship for voting in our elections. The Democrats have been fearmongering about this bill, have been saying if married women change their name, they would not be able to vote. That is complete… pic.twitter.com/20HItlq69t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 11, 2025

“That is a myth that has been proven wrong,” Leavitt added about the reporter’s question regarding the name-change issue.

And, indeed, the text of the bill requires states to set up a process by which women whose name has changed are able to prove that in the case of “certain discrepancies” between birth documents and identification documents.

It’s good to know that Hillary Clinton is still protecting women from the hypothetical, fictional threat of wives losing the right to vote, however. Now, if she’ll only protect women from the very real threat of her husband’s satyriasis, we’ll be in an even better place.

