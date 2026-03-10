Watch: Karoline Leavitt Shoots Down Democrats' 'Big Myth' About the SAVE America Act

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday called Democratic claims that the SAVE America Act would bar women who have changed their last names after marriage from voting a “huge myth.”

“There is zero validity to these claims,” Leavitt said Tuesday during a White House media briefing.

“You have the Democrats who have created this myth, and it has been perpetuated, unfortunately, by many in the mainstream media,” she added.

“Let me be very clear: The SAVE America Act does not prohibit anyone from voting, with the exception of illegal aliens.”

.@PressSec says “there is zero validity” to the Democrats’ claim that the SAVE America Act would prevent and/or hinder married women from voting in elections. pic.twitter.com/vQ28harwhT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 10, 2026



“The greatest way to disenfranchise American citizens from voting in American elections is to allow illegal aliens to vote, which is what Democrats want to do,” Leavitt said.

“We see it taking place in Democrat jurisdictions at the state and local level across this country,” she added.

“So the SAVE America Act corrects that, and as far as married women who have changed their names, if they’re already registered to vote, they are entirely unaffected by the SAVE Act.”

Rep. Hillary Scholten says the Save Act will prevent 160k women from voting in her district because they didn’t change their last names on their birth certificates after getting married. You literally don’t change your name on your birth certificate — are these people dumb!? pic.twitter.com/VMyZiD0n3b — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 12, 2026

She said married women who changed their names after marriage and have not yet registered “can still register to vote, of course, they just have to go through their state processes to update that documentation.”

She said the scare tactic launched by Democrats is actually an insult to those Democrats who they say would be unable to vote.

“This is something that the American people — married women, and minorities, and people all across this country who Democrats are insultingly saying cannot do this — they’re already doing it every day, going to the Social Security office, going to the DMV. I think it’s frankly insulting that the Democrats are saying that there are certain groups of people in this country who aren’t smart enough to update their documentation to allow them to vote,” she said.

It’s simple: Marriage doesn’t erase a woman’s vote. Women who change their names still vote, & the SAVE America Act doesn’t change that. 🇺🇸🗳️ pic.twitter.com/ZQHkZekuHR — Independent Women (@IWF) February 19, 2026



In a post on his website, Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Texas, likewise called the Democratic claim “fake news.”

“Under the SAVE Act, those individuals (i.e. most) who have updated their documentary proof of citizenship (which can include things like a REAL ID, passport, or government-issued identification with their place of birth), no action is needed, and they can register to vote,” he wrote.

“For the small fraction of individuals who have not yet updated their documentation to reflect a name change, which most do immediately for other life purposes, the SAVE Act explicitly directs states to establish a process for them to register to vote irrespective of those discrepancies,” the post continued.

“Like other areas of the law, citizens will be able to use combinations of existing identification documents, certificates of birth from the state, and other similar documentation to demonstrate citizenship. No one will be left unable to register to vote due to a name change.”

