Watch: Karoline Leavitt Shreds Chuck Schumer for 'Incredibly Irresponsible' Claim About Plane Crash

Monday’s Delta Airlines crash in Toronto, Canada, is causing speculation as to what went wrong — even across the political spectrum.

On the left, New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is pointing the finger at President Donald Trump.

On the right, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is firing back.

Schumer posted to social media platform X on Monday after the crash, trying to deflect the blame away from Canada and put it on Trump.

To those asking whether it matters that the plane’s destination was in Canada: The flight took off from Minneapolis. The FAA was still responsible for inspecting the aviation equipment, and Trump just let go of FAA safety specialists. https://t.co/uCpjHtqLnd — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 18, 2025

“The flight took off from Minneapolis. The FAA was still responsible for inspecting the aviation equipment, and Trump just let go of FAA safety specialists,” Schumer wrote.

Leavitt appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and spent some of her segment responding to the Senate minority leader:

“America Reports” co-anchor John Roberts laid the situation out.

“Democrats seem to be pointing the finger of blame at the president. I’m not quite sure how you make that connection when the crash occurred in a different country,” John Roberts, co-anchor of “America Reports,” said before quoting Schumer’s above post.

“We have no idea what caused this crash,” he said, listing off a number of possibilities.

“Yet you get the minority leader in the Senate immediately pointing fingers at the president, your response?” Roberts asked her.

Leavitt called Schumers response during an ongoing investigation “incredibly irresponsible.”

She went on to defend the FAA and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy: “The facts about the FAA are that no air traffic controllers have been let go by Secretary Duffy or this new administration.”

“Secretary Duffy has put great emphasis on hiring the best and the brightest air traffic controllers who want to be part of the FAA, and President Trump signed a very strong executive order to ensure that the FAA and all federal government agencies are focused on merit and skill-based hiring,” she said, adding the administration wants “the best and the brightest.”

Here, Leavitt could be referring to two executive orders Trump signed, one on inauguration day targeting hiring practices in the federal government and another two days later ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the FAA.

Leavitt proceeded to bring up former President Joe Biden and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“While Secretary Buttigieg and the Biden Administration sat on their hands when it came to aviation safety for four years, this administration is taking it seriously and is actively recruiting the best and the brightest to join this very important field.”

Leavitt certainly stepped up to the plate here against Schumer.

Much is still unknown about Monday’s crash, but thankfully, there are no reported fatalities.

Schumer and Democrats want to pin this on Trump but are having a hard time making their case.

This is an emerging pattern in this administration’s first month.

Trump has yet to make a truly catastrophic error, but that won’t stop his opposition from jumping at the chance to create one for him.

