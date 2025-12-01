Share
Commentary
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out a New York Times writer for a piece suggesting President Donald Trump is slowing down.
Commentary
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out a New York Times writer for a piece suggesting President Donald Trump is slowing down. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Karoline Leavitt Uses New York Times Reporter's Past Work to Crush Latest 'Fake News' Story on Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  December 1, 2025 at 4:33pm
Share

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out a big problem with a New York Times story that claimed President Donald Trump is showing signs of fatigue in his second term.

The Times did make a pretty weak case, even acknowledging in the story that his international travel schedule has been more robust than the first year of his first term, with trips to Asia, the Middle East, and Europe — multiple times, in the case of the latter two.

Anyone who has traveled overseas knows that such a schedule can leave even young adults’ sleep rhythms confused and bodies zapped of some energy.

The Times noted that Trump, a week after returning from his Asia trip to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea in October, could be seen nodding off a bit during an Oval Office event.

Again, that can happen to the most vigorous among us. Who knows? Maybe he had trouble sleeping the night before, or had to deal with some world event in the early morning hours.

Leavitt addressed the Times story by first observing, “The fake news that we see pumped out of this building on a day-to-day basis — it’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with it all, and to constantly have to defend against the fake news and these attacks.”

Leavitt said the New York Times “took about one-third of [Trump’s] daily calendar and his daily schedule and said that he’s doing less than he did in his first term, or that he might not be fit for the job,” she added.

“That is unequivocally false, and it’s deeply unfortunate that this story was written by the same outlet and the same reporter who wrote this, ‘Biden is doing 100% fine after tripping while boarding Air Force One,’” Leavitt said while holding up a copy of the story.

Related:
Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter Slams Trump Admin for Using Her Song for 'Agenda'- But She Did Much Worse to Christians

The press secretary held up another Times story from November 2021 titled “Biden declared ‘healthy and vigorous’ after his first presidential physical.”

Both pieces were by Katie Rogers, who also co-wrote the outlet’s story saying Trump is slowing down.

“Are you kidding me?” Leavitt asked.  “You all see him almost every single day. He is the most accessible president in history. He is taking meetings around the clock.”

A fact the Times cited is that from Jan. 20 to Nov. 25 during his first term, Trump did 1,688 official events versus 1,029 during his second term at the same point.

So that’s a little over 300 days in office, which means by the outlet’s numbers, the president averaged about five and a half official events per day during his first term versus three and a half during his second, which still sounds pretty active.

It is probably a common phenomenon for two-term presidents to lessen the number of official events over the time they are in office. There is a lot to do and a tone to set during the first year.

Working smarter hopefully replaces working more for anyone who holds such an executive position over time.

Leavitt’s right. This appears to be another fake news story by the Times, meant to generate doubt about Trump, but not grounded in anything that matters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Trump Pardons Democratic Congressman Charged with Bribery and Money Laundering
Europe Finds Out the Hard Way That Its Green Energy 'Obsession' Had Disastrous Consequences
Dell CEO Announces Massive Donation to Fund Trump Accounts for 25 Million American Children
Fact Check: No, Tim Walz Did Not Put Somali Fraudsters in Jail the Way He Claims - In Fact, He Is Blamed for That Same Fraud
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Uses New York Times Reporter's Past Work to Crush Latest 'Fake News' Story on Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation