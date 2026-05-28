Watch: Kathy Hochul's Attempt to Bash Trump's NY Knicks Fandom Backfires When She Makes Humiliating Blunder

Democrats have become so addicted to attacking President Donald Trump that they’ve made the New York Knicks part of their resistance movement.

That would be funny if it were not so embarrassingly stupid.

With the Knicks heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, Trump recently said he had an interest in attending a game after being invited by team owner Jim Dolan.

“The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.

Donald Trump reveals that Knicks owner James Dolan has invited him to an NBA Finals game pic.twitter.com/w4PY7pBPim — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 27, 2026

He added that he had been invited while discussing plans to potentially attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks, however, wrapped up the series in four games and punched their ticket to the Finals before that could happen.

That should have been the end of it.

But New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul apparently could not resist taking a cheap shot at Trump over something as trivial as whether a man born and raised in New York City roots for one of New York City’s basketball teams.

Asked Wednesday about Trump’s “lifelong” Knicks fandom, Hochul decided to get cute.

“I’d ask him to name the starting lineup from the 1993 Championship team and see how he does,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Reporter: “What do you say to President Trump saying he’s a lifelong Knicks fan?” Hochul: “I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team and see how he does.” The last time the Knicks won a championship was 1973.pic.twitter.com/9kDmA2Iziq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2026

There was just one small problem with that claim.

The Knicks did not win the NBA championship in 1993. In fact, they did not even make the NBA Finals that year.

The 1993 NBA Finals featured Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games to complete Chicago’s first three-peat.

The Knicks did reach the Finals the following year in 1994 and lost.

Houston defeated New York in seven games, and the Rockets closed out the series with a 90-84 Game 7 victory.

The Knicks’ last actual NBA title came in 1973.

Richard Nixon was still president of the United States the last time the Knicks hoisted a Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It is difficult to overstate how humiliating this is for the governor. Hochul was so eager to score a cheap political soundbite against Trump that she literally invented a Knicks championship that never existed.

Donald Trump Jr. responded on X by defending his father’s sports knowledge while mocking Hochul’s failed attack.

“Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business. Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies. https://t.co/VFQlLW2Rsx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2026

“Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies.”

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