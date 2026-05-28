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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during Eleanor's Legacy 25th Anniversary on April 24, 2026, in New York City.
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during Eleanor's Legacy 25th Anniversary on April 24, 2026, in New York City. (Kena Betancur / Getty Images)

Watch: Kathy Hochul's Attempt to Bash Trump's NY Knicks Fandom Backfires When She Makes Humiliating Blunder

 By Johnathan Jones  May 28, 2026 at 6:34am
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Democrats have become so addicted to attacking President Donald Trump that they’ve made the New York Knicks part of their resistance movement.

That would be funny if it were not so embarrassingly stupid.

With the Knicks heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, Trump recently said he had an interest in attending a game after being invited by team owner Jim Dolan.

“The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.

He added that he had been invited while discussing plans to potentially attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks, however, wrapped up the series in four games and punched their ticket to the Finals before that could happen.

That should have been the end of it.

But New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul apparently could not resist taking a cheap shot at Trump over something as trivial as whether a man born and raised in New York City roots for one of New York City’s basketball teams.

Asked Wednesday about Trump’s “lifelong” Knicks fandom, Hochul decided to get cute.

“I’d ask him to name the starting lineup from the 1993 Championship team and see how he does,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Related:
1994 NBA Finals Clip Resurfaces Showing Trump at Knicks Game After Hochul Questioned His Fandom

There was just one small problem with that claim.

The Knicks did not win the NBA championship in 1993. In fact, they did not even make the NBA Finals that year.

The 1993 NBA Finals featured Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games to complete Chicago’s first three-peat.

The Knicks did reach the Finals the following year in 1994 and lost.

Houston defeated New York in seven games, and the Rockets closed out the series with a 90-84 Game 7 victory.

The Knicks’ last actual NBA title came in 1973.

Richard Nixon was still president of the United States the last time the Knicks hoisted a Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It is difficult to overstate how humiliating this is for the governor. Hochul was so eager to score a cheap political soundbite against Trump that she literally invented a Knicks championship that never existed.

Donald Trump Jr. responded on X by defending his father’s sports knowledge while mocking Hochul’s failed attack.

“Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business,” Trump Jr. wrote.

“Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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