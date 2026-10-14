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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman face off in the only scheduled debate ahead of the New York gubernatorial election at the Spectrum News NY1 studios on Oct. 13, 2026, in New York City.
Commentary
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman face off in the only scheduled debate ahead of the New York gubernatorial election at the Spectrum News NY1 studios on Oct. 13, 2026, in New York City. (Anna Connors - Pool / Getty Images)

Watch: Kathy Hochul's 'Blame Trump' Debate Strategy Backfires When Republican Opponent Exposes the Real Problem

 By Randy DeSoto  October 14, 2026 at 2:28pm
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New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said President Donald Trump’s name over 40 times during her debate with Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman, showing that she is not confident in running on her own record.

Blakeman highlighted this point regarding the top election issue of New York’s high utility bills.

The Empire State has the third-highest residential electricity prices in the country, trailing only the fellow liberal bastions of California and Hawaii, according to the New York Post.

“Just four days ago, you stood on a stage screaming at the top of your lungs, ‘We love Donald Trump,’” Hochul said. “Now which is it that makes him so great? Is it the high utility costs? The high grocery costs? The high gas costs? Is it his unfettered use of ICE terrorizing our neighborhoods?”

Blakeman noted, “Donald Trump didn’t raise utility rates 48 times. You did.”

“Donald Trump didn’t increase our utility bills by 50 percent since you became governor,” the Nassau County executive continued. “You’ve raised the average bill $4,000 a year, and your own energy research department says your policies will raise it another $4,000 in the next five years. It’s out of control, and it’s because of you, Kathy.”

Hochul is implementing green energy policies in a push to have New York state powered by 70 percent renewables — wind, solar, and storage projects — by 2030.

“Once selected, these projects will help accelerate our mission to power our state with affordable, reliable, zero-emission electricity for the benefit of all New Yorkers,” the governor said in a 2024 news release.

At another point in the debate, Blakeman charged, “You like to talk about Donald Trump all the time because you don’t want to talk about your record. Because it’s a record of misery and failure,” according to WNYW-TV.

Trump’s name was mentioned 42 times during the one-hour debate, according to the news outlet.

New York Republican comptroller candidate Joseph Hernandez noted that Hochul accounted for almost all of those mentions.

Related:
Watch: Letitia James Goes Silent for 10 Seconds When Asked Simple Debate Question - Then Opponent Drives Home the Dagger

Regarding immigration enforcement under Trump, Hochul asserted that Blakeman is fine with ICE agents shooting into cars even if young children are present, referencing an arrest last week in Manhattan of an illegal immigrant with a rap sheet that includes assault, drug, and robbery charges.

“He says, ‘That’s okay, that’s how ICE is supposed to do it,’” the governor said, referring to Blakeman.

“ICE is out of control. It’s out of control in Nassau County,” she added.

Blakeman responded that “it never would have happened” but for Hochul’s “sanctuary policy.”

How do you view Hochul's debate strategy of focusing on Trump instead of local issues?

“You have invited criminals to come into our state and prey on our communities. And now you won’t let local law enforcement cooperate with ICE in an orderly way,” he said.

“We didn’t have any incidents in my county because we were allowed to cooperate with local law enforcement. But you took that tool away. The reason why that happened is because of you, Kathy Hochul, and your immigration policies, where you actually invite people into our state, give them free everything, and you don’t care whether they’re criminals or not. That’s a bad policy,” Blakeman added.

Blakeman later argued, “You say you spent $4 billion on law enforcement. Well, you spent $8 billion on illegal migrants and gave them more benefits than New Yorkers get. How does that make any sense?”

Former Secretary of State and New York Sen. Hillary Clinton tried to make the 2016 presidential race all about Trump because she didn’t want to run on her record.

Hochul is clearly pulling from the same playbook in her race against Blakeman.

Let’s hope it has the same results for Hochul as it did for Hillary.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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