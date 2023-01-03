Watch: Katie Hobbs Can't Keep It Together While Being Sworn In as Governor - 'Dark Day for Arizona'

Perhaps Arizonans got a clue Monday why Democrat Katie Hobbs did not want to debate Republican Kari Lake during their governor’s race last fall.

Hobbs also refused to debate her opponents to become her party’s gubernatorial nominee for the matter.

During her swearing-in ceremony in Phoenix Monday, Hobbs burst out in laughter as 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Roopali Desai sought to administer the oath.

Her mother was standing across from the governor and holding what appeared to be a Bible.

“Stop it, Mom!” Hobbs called out.

The Associated Press reported the outburst was in response to her “mother’s joyous tears.”

Katie Hobbs bursting out laughing when she is asked to repeat her support and defense of the Constitution pic.twitter.com/ncPwgqeAra — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) January 2, 2023

Arizona Republicans national committeeman Tyler Bowyer, tweeted, “So at best the family isn’t taking it seriously. At worst she is nervous about swearing allegiance to the state and country.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Dark day for Arizona.”

Still, another was a little more accepting of the behavior writing, “I might be a little giddy in that situation but I also think I could still act professionally while being sworn into office.”

Twitter user Luis Cruz tweeted, “That’s not what I see. It seems Katie and, what seems to be her mom, were getting sentimental and Katie asked her to stop. I’m not defending their campaign, but I also HATE fake news. From both sides.”

Another user responded, “That’s what I saw too. It’s also an inappropriate time to giggle for mommy to stahhhhp! I’m sure the left will defend it for feelings…but if she can’t keep herself together long enough for a 30 sec swear in to a government position? She isn’t capable of position. IMO.”

That’s what I saw too. It’s also an inappropriate time to giggle for mommy to stahhhhp! 🤭 I’m sure the left will defend it for feelings…but if she can’t keep herself together long enough for a 30 sec swear in to a government position? She isn’t capable of position. IMO — Bambam (@xderpalertx) January 2, 2023

The Kari Lake campaign had a more forceful take writing, “This is one of the darkest moments in the history of Arizona. An illegitimate ‘Governor’ laughing in the face of our constitution. But it’s always darkest before the dawn.”

“We will expose this fraud for the world to see. Justice is coming. [Hobbs] won’t be laughing then.”

This is one of the darkest moments in the history of Arizona. An illegitimate ‘Governor’ laughing in the face of our constitution. But it’s always darkest before the dawn. We will expose this fraud for the world to see. Justice is coming.@katiehobbs won’t be laughing then. https://t.co/q8MzZQxbXu — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 2, 2023

Lake is appealing a lower court ruling against her election challenge of Hobbs’ win.

Three of the issues contained in the Lake’s lawsuit are the widespread ballot printers issued that occurred on Election Day in Maricopa County, the alleged lack of chain of custody documentation involving 300,000 ballots and the alleged failure to uphold signature verification requirements for mail-in ballots.

