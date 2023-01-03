Parler Share
Commentary
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs speaks to supporters at an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix.
Commentary
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs speaks to supporters at an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Watch: Katie Hobbs Can't Keep It Together While Being Sworn In as Governor - 'Dark Day for Arizona'

 By Randy DeSoto  January 2, 2023 at 5:39pm
Parler Share

Perhaps Arizonans got a clue Monday why Democrat Katie Hobbs did not want to debate Republican Kari Lake during their governor’s race last fall.

Hobbs also refused to debate her opponents to become her party’s gubernatorial nominee for the matter.

During her swearing-in ceremony in Phoenix Monday, Hobbs burst out in laughter as 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Roopali Desai sought to administer the oath.

Her mother was standing across from the governor and holding what appeared to be a Bible.

“Stop it, Mom!” Hobbs called out.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

The Associated Press reported the outburst was in response to her “mother’s joyous tears.”

Arizona Republicans national committeeman Tyler Bowyer, tweeted, “So at best the family isn’t taking it seriously. At worst she is nervous about swearing allegiance to the state and country.”

Do you think the 2022 Arizona general election was fair?

Another Twitter user wrote, “Dark day for Arizona.”

Still, another was a little more accepting of the behavior writing, “I might be a little giddy in that situation but I also think I could still act professionally while being sworn into office.”

Twitter user Luis Cruz tweeted, “That’s not what I see. It seems Katie and, what seems to be her mom, were getting sentimental and Katie asked her to stop. I’m not defending their campaign, but I also HATE fake news. From both sides.”

Another user responded, “That’s what I saw too. It’s also an inappropriate time to giggle for mommy to stahhhhp! I’m sure the left will defend it for feelings…but if she can’t keep herself together long enough for a 30 sec swear in to a government position? She isn’t capable of position. IMO.”

Related:
Flashback: Previous Arizona Gubernatorial Election Was Overturned

The Kari Lake campaign had a more forceful take writing, “This is one of the darkest moments in the history of Arizona. An illegitimate ‘Governor’ laughing in the face of our constitution. But it’s always darkest before the dawn.”

“We will expose this fraud for the world to see. Justice is coming. [Hobbs] won’t be laughing then.”

Lake is appealing a lower court ruling against her election challenge of Hobbs’ win.

Three of the issues contained in the Lake’s lawsuit are the widespread ballot printers issued that occurred on Election Day in Maricopa County, the alleged lack of chain of custody documentation involving 300,000 ballots and the alleged failure to uphold signature verification requirements for mail-in ballots.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Katie Hobbs Can't Keep It Together While Being Sworn In as Governor - 'Dark Day for Arizona'
Everybody Missed It: Bombshell Huckabee Announcement - SCOTUS Case Could Flip 2020, Boot Biden, Harris
Latah County Prosecutor Announces What's Happening When Suspect in Idaho Murders Is Extradited Back: 'Once He Gets Here ...'
Flashback: Previous Arizona Gubernatorial Election Was Overturned
Huge Turn in Unsolved Idaho Murders - Man Arrested, Will Be Extradited to the State
See more...

Conversation