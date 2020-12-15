White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany forced the establishment media’s leftist shills to sit and eat their own words Tuesday with regard to the successful development of a coronavirus vaccine.

During a media briefing, McEnany reminded the activist reporters of the ongoing logistical operation to get vaccines out to Americans.

More importantly, she reminded the White House correspondents about their doubts that developing such a vaccine by year’s end — as President Donald Trump had suggested — was even possible.

“Yesterday, the United State witnessed a medical miracle. The first doses of a COVID vaccine were administered to frontline workers across the country,” the press secretary said.

“The president promised a safe and effective vaccine in record time, and President Trump delivered,” McEnany said.

“Earlier this year, we heard from several news outlets and so-called fact checks, that President Trump would need ‘a miracle to be right.'”

McEnany was referring to a fact check from NBC News about Trump’s statements that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by year’s end through Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership the president announced May 15.

NBC Fact check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says. Experts say he needs a ‘miracle’ to be right.https://t.co/Pu6hDrWGgP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 15, 2020

The NBC “fact check” has, thank God, not aged well.

The “miracle” vaccine is currently being sent out to frontline workers across the country, so that miracle has occurred. Naturally, Trump is getting no credit for motivating the country’s private sector to get to work, so McEnany forced them to swallow the bitter pill that they were wrong.

The best defense is a good offense, so when speaking to the hostile White House press pool, McEnany struck hard, as always.

“These reports deserve their own fact check. President Trump has not only been the optimist that a vaccine could be achieved by the year’s end, he’s also been a leader,” McEnany said.

Not so long ago, back in March, Trump was criticized by NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander for being optimistic during a media briefing. That was when the country was still attempting to find medications that could help Americans who had contracted a then-terrifying foreign illness about which little was known.

“What do you say to Americans who are scared, though? I guess, nearly 200 dead; 14,000 who are sick; millions, as you witness, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” Alexander asked on March 20.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say,” Trump fired back. “I think it’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope.”

WATCH: President Trump insults @PeterAlexander for asking the president what he would like to say to Americans who are scared right now amid the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ZuasEcbBrU — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2020

Two months later, Alexander’s network would issue that awful fact check about vaccinations.

“President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times that a coronavirus vaccine could come within months, an accelerated timeline that prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers say is unlikely absent a miracle,” NBC News reported in May. “But experts say that the development, testing and production of a vaccine for the public is still at least 12 to 18 months off, and that anything less would be a medical miracle.”

It’s now December and that vaccine is starting to be administered all over the country. The sky didn’t fall, and NBC News and others were wrong — again.

Sadly, McEnany had to remind the establishment media Tuesday that their gloomy predictions were wrong and the president was right.

Alexander was nowhere to be found as she excoriated the mainstream media hacks who chose sensationalism and politics over what was best for the country. He offered the president no congratulations on a job well done.

That’s not surprising. But as we’ve seen this year, McEnany is more than up to the challenge of exposing activist anti-Trump reporters for what they are.

Americans won big with the development of the vaccine. But in admitting that, those who call themselves journalists would have had to admit that the president was right. They couldn’t do that, so the press secretary did it for them.

