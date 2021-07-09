Path 27
Watch: Keep an Eye on the Mountains During US Earthquake Swarm That Peaked at an Powerful Magnitude 6.0

Kipp Jones July 9, 2021 at 4:23pm
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook parts of California and Nevada Thursday afternoon, and one video of the event shows the true power of such a quake.

The United States Geological Survey reported the tremor was initially classified as a 6.0. The earthquake was later updated to a 5.9.

“A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Little Antelope Valley, California near the Nevada border on July 8, 2021 at 3:49pm local time (July 8 at 22:49 UTC). Seismic instruments indicate the earthquake originated at a depth of 6 miles (9.8 kilometers),” the USGS initially reported.

“The earthquake struck about 20 miles southwest of Smith Valley, NV. Perceived shaking for the quake was very strong. The event was widely felt, with close to 15,000 ‘Did You Feel It?’ reports thus far submitted,” the USGS added.

Reports from people who felt the tremor quickly took over social media, but one video really stood out.

A Twitter user named Brett Durrant reported being in the vicinity of Coleville, California, near the Nevada border shared video of dust clouds being kicked off of mountains and rock slides:

In another video captured by Durrant, boulders were shown to have been thrown onto a roadway.

Scientists warned of the potential for aftershocks:

As of Friday, many smaller tremors had been reported, although none were as significant as the original quake:

Additionally, no injuries were reported from the 5.9 magnitude quake. People as far away as San Francisco said they felt the shaking, while a woman near the epicenter in Walker, California, explained her experience to the NBC Bay Area staff and Associated Press.

“The ground was shaking pretty bad, and then everything started falling,” a woman who manages a coffee shop named Carolina Estrada said. “We ran out of the building.”

Estrada said “boulders the size of cars” were launched onto U.S. 395, and that the shaking lasted for around 30 seconds.

Submit a Correction →





