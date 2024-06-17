Watch: Kevin Costner Reveals His Future with 'Yellowstone' Franchise - 'I'll Know That the Moment It's Right'

Hollywood star Kevin Costner discussed his potential return for the final episodes of the smash Western hit “Yellowstone” on ABC’s “The View” on Monday morning.

After two years of reports of tensions between the star and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, fans have more or less been left guessing when the drama would return for its swan song.







Costner had not ruled out a return to the show, but he has been busy with his forthcoming four-part Western film saga “Horizon.”

While talking to the ladies of “The View” on Monday, the actor said he broadly approaches life and his career with a mindset to aggressively pursue what he wants.

“Everything has to come to a point where it makes sense in your life, and when it does, you seize it — at least that’s the way I have been,” he said.

Regarding “Horizon,” which he said he had been trying to make since 1988 but no one would produce, he said he went forward with it on his own.

“I don’t fall out of love with things,” Costner said before he commented on potentially giving the role of John Dutton one last shot.

“My hope is that ‘Yellowstone,’ there is a way to circle back to it,” he said. “But I’ll know that the moment it’s right.”







Costner also spoke about the show on NBC’s “Today” earlier on Monday during an interview with host Savannah Guthrie. (The discussion begins around the 6:45 mark in the video below.)

“Who loves it more than myself and Taylor,” he said of himself and Sheridan.

However, Costner said he could only return to the show if the situation was right for him.

“I’ve supported [‘Yellowstone’] and I have loved it,” he said. “It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the … right circumstances.”

Costner concluded on returning, “There’s always a chance.”

Kevin Costner speaks to @SavannahGuthrie about the process of making his film “Horizon,” receiving a standing ovation at Cannes, working with his son and shares he would be open to return to “Yellowstone” under the “right circumstances.” pic.twitter.com/xiJwzhND8p — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 17, 2024

“Yellowstone” has been on hiatus since January 2023 when it paused midseason.

Reported tensions between Costner and Sheridan flared up, and fans have now been waiting for 18 months for the show’s final episodes.

Last year’s Hollywood writer’s strike also complicated the production of the show’s conclusion.

People magazine reported “Yellowstone” recently started production and will begin airing on Paramount Network in November, although it remains to be seen what Sheridan is doing with Costner’s character.

