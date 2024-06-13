Watch: Kevin Spacey Cries During Interview, Forced to Leave Home After Huge Financial Blow

The once-beloved and now-disgraced Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has fallen on hard times.
Going back as far as 2017 (the height of the #MeToo movement), Spacey has faced a bevy of sexual assault and misconduct allegations from more than 30 men, as reported by The Cut. A number of the accusers claimed they were underage when Spacey allegedly assaulted them.
However, since then, Spacey has won cases in both New York and the U.K. related to the allegations, both of which found the accusations to be lacking evidence.
Nevertheless, the former “House of Cards” actor has been blacklisted in Hollywood — to the point that he is now broke.
During a Tuesday interview with Piers Morgan, Spacey broke down in tears after revealing his current financial woes.
In interviews with the U.K.’s The Telegraph, actress Sharon Stone and actor Liam Neeson spoke out on Spacey’s behalf.
“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone said. “He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”
“I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him,” Neeson told The Telegraph.
“Kevin is a good man and a man of character.”
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.
Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment