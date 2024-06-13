Watch: Kevin Spacey Cries During Interview, Forced to Leave Home After Huge Financial Blow

The once-beloved and now-disgraced Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has fallen on hard times.

Going back as far as 2017 (the height of the #MeToo movement), Spacey has faced a bevy of sexual assault and misconduct allegations from more than 30 men, as reported by The Cut. A number of the accusers claimed they were underage when Spacey allegedly assaulted them.

However, since then, Spacey has won cases in both New York and the U.K. related to the allegations, both of which found the accusations to be lacking evidence.

Nevertheless, the former “House of Cards” actor has been blacklisted in Hollywood — to the point that he is now broke.

During a Tuesday interview with Piers Morgan, Spacey broke down in tears after revealing his current financial woes.

A clip of the exchange shared to X currently has over 20 million views.

NEW: Actor Kevin Spacey starts crying during an interview with Piers Morgan, says he owes millions of dollars in legal fees.

Though Spacey admitted he’s managed to “dodge,” bankruptcy, the actor revealed he’s now flat-out broke.

As a result, he’s had to foreclose his Baltimore home, which he’s lived in since 2016.

“I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. … I can’t pay the bills that I owe,” Spacey said.

According to the actor himself, Spacey still owes “many millions” in legal bills.

When asked what he plans to do next, Spacey only had one thing to say: “Get back on the horse.”

Some in Hollywood feel it’s time for the “House of Cards” star to be allowed back into Hollywood.

In interviews with the U.K.’s The Telegraph, actress Sharon Stone and actor Liam Neeson spoke out on Spacey’s behalf.

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone said. “He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

“I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him,” Neeson told The Telegraph.

“Kevin is a good man and a man of character.”

