Watch: Here's the Key Moment in ICE Shooting Video the Pros Missed, and It Changes Everything - God Himself Saved That Officer's Life

As Democrats and left-wing activists masquerading as “journalists” stoke faux outrage after a federal agent shot an anti-ICE instigator who tried to run him over with her SUV, video footage suggests the shooting was done in self-defense.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot by an ICE agent while protesting an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

In the viral videos, it appears Good tried to mow down the federal officer with her car before getting shot to death.

Because the ground was frozen due to a recent snowstorm, the car’s front tire slipped, and the SUV did not accelerate forward as Good apparently intended.

But for the grace of God, the ICE officer would have been crushed to death.

However, the agent was clipped by the victim’s car, based on the footage.

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent. Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Podcaster Colin Wright analyzed the sequence of events and concluded — as countless other observers have — that the ICE officer’s life was in danger before he shot off three rounds.

“At the 4–5 second mark, the car is in drive and the woman steps on the gas while the wheels are turned to the LEFT. Because the ground is frozen, the tires have no traction and spin in place,” he wrote on X.

“Had there been no ice, the car very likely would have head-on struck the officer standing in front of the vehicle,” he underscored.

I’ll point out one thing. At the 4–5 second mark, the car is in drive and the woman steps on the gas while the wheels are turned to the LEFT. Because the ground is frozen, the tires have no traction and spin in place. Had there been no ice, the car very likely would have head-on… pic.twitter.com/uwjBMj0PA2 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 8, 2026

President Donald Trump agreed that videos showed the federal agent reacted in self-defense when Renee Good tried to crush him with her SUV.

“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president said the officer is now recovering in the hospital.

Trump blamed escalating left-wing violence and riots for the tragic incident.

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis,” Trump said.

“They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”

It’s almost comical how diligently brainwashed leftists and their media puppets fight on behalf of illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here — all while openly undermining the safety of law-abiding, taxpaying Americans.

The anti-ICE riots metastasizing in left-wing cities should serve as a wake-up call for any Democrat who’s unclear where they stand on illegal immigration.

If unvetted armies of white American men snuck into Mexico every day, committed crimes in their new homeland, and demanded free healthcare, housing, and welfare benefits, what are the chances that local activists would riot on their behalf?

NEW: Rioters in Mexico City demand that Americans stop immigrating to their country and “stop stealing” their homes. You can’t make this up. Locals are fuming that Americans are “imposing their culture” and taking over. Some went as far to say that “gringos” should be k*lled… pic.twitter.com/47Wx1kbrqY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2025

The answer is zero. Let that sink in.

