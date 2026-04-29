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King Charles III speaks beside the original bell from the H.M.S. Trump, a World War II-era submarine and inscribed "Trump 1944," a gift to President Donald Trump during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026.
King Charles III speaks beside the original bell from the H.M.S. Trump, a World War II-era submarine and inscribed "Trump 1944," a gift to President Donald Trump during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Henry Nicholls - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: King Charles Gifts Trump Historic Artifact with a Personal Connection to the President

 By Jack Davis  April 29, 2026 at 6:33am
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King Charles III on Tuesday gave President Donald Trump a relic from the days when a different Trump prowled the seas.

Charles presented Trump with a highly polished ship’s bell from the HMS Trump, a World War II-era submarine that patrolled the oceans around Australia, according to the Independent.

During his state dinner toast, the king said the gift would “stand as a testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future.”

“And should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring,” he jested.

Although Trump has recently sent multiple zingers to British politicians who kept Britain on the sidelines in the war with Iran, on Tuesday, Trump chose to accentuate the positive.

“But our countries have stood together, defiant and triumphant against the forces of communism, fascism, and tyranny; together, we have expanded the reaches of human knowledge and endeavored always to make this world safer, more prosperous, more just, and more free,” Trump said.


During his state dinner remarks, the king turned the controversy over the White House ballroom expansion project into a joke, as noted by Fox News.

“I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing, Mr. President, following your visit to Windsor Castle last year,” Charles said.

“I’m sorry to say that we British of course made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814,” the king said, referring to the British burning the White House during the War of 1812.

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Trump praised the king’s address to Congress.

“Charles made a fantastic speech today at Congress,” Trump said. “He got the Democrats to stand, and I’ve never been able to do it. I couldn’t believe it.”

“They liked him more than they’ve ever liked any Republican or Democrat, actually,” Trump said.

As noted by The New York Times, the HMS Trump was launched in 1944.

The ship was involved in combat during the closing months of the war and was credited with sinking several Japanese ships.

No other Royal Navy ship bore the name Trump.

The submarine patrolled the Pacific and was used in training. It returned to Britain in 1969 and was scrapped in 1971.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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