Watch: KJP Attempts Ridiculous Spin on Biden's Worrisome Age: '80 is The New 40'

Concerns about President Joe Biden’s age became a laughing matter at Friday’s White House media briefing.

In August, an AP-NORC poll found that 77 percent of people responding said Biden, 80, is too old to get four more years in office. The poll said that sentiment was shared by 89 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats.

Likewise, a Wall Street Journal poll found 73 percent of voters saying Biden is too old, while only 47 percent said the same of Trump, who is just three years younger at 77.

Additionally, a Quinnipiac poll showed 68 percent of voters rated Biden as too old but only 34 percent said the same of Trump.

With that as the background, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Friday how Biden plans to change that mindset.

“Eighty is the new forty. Didn’t you hear?” she replied, according to the White House transcript of the briefing.

“But look, it is — let’s — let’s — you know, I get asked this question about once a week, maybe twice a week. I don’t know. I’ve lost track,” she said. “This is a president, if you think about it — in 2019, he got the same criticism; in 2020, he got the same criticism; in 2022, he got the same criticism.

“And every time, he beats the naysayers. Every time, he does above and beyond and makes history in doing that — that others are not able to — others are not able to do, right? And I think that’s really important, too.”

She added: “And so, you know, I get the — I get the question on age. Certainly, we all do. But what we’re going to continue to talk about is the record that this President has had. It’s been a historic record.”

Asked why Americans feel Biden is too old given Jean-Pierre’s claim of accomplishments, she replied, “You know, I can’t speak to every American out there and their concerns.”

“What I can speak to is what this President has done, right? I can speak to his experience. I could speak to the wisdom that he has. I can speak to his record,” she said.

“When it comes to — when it comes to how Americans — what they’re saying about your particular question to me, that’s for them to speak to. I can just stay on — on our message — the platform that we’re trying to push forward, and that is delivering for the American people. We believe that we’re doing that,” she added.

NBC sought to uncover the difference in perception despite the slight difference in age between Biden and Trump by asking some Iowa residents.

“Trump just comes off as a much younger person. Just the way he speaks, the way he walks. Just everything he does,” Renee King said.

“He’s more into social media,” Jane Story said. “I mean, anybody has to learn with the times. And I just feel as though Trump has moved with the times and Biden has not.”

Biden befuddled some Sunday when asked about the fact that the G20 nations did not come to a consensus on fossil fuels, according to the Daily Mail.

“And the Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, ‘He’s a lying dog-faced pony soldier.’ Well, there’s a lot of lying dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming. But not anymore,” Biden said.

“All of the sudden, they’re all realizing it’s a problem,” he whispered in the mic.

