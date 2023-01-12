Parler Share
Watch: KJP Gives Peter Doocy Death Stare When He Repeats Biden's Question to Trump

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  January 12, 2023 at 10:41am
During a September interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” with host Scott Pelley, President Joe Biden was asked what he thought to himself when he saw the photo of top-secret documents laid out on the office floor at Mar-a-Lago.

“How that could possibly happen. How anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought, ‘What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods.’ By that I mean names of people who helped, etcetera. And just totally irresponsible … “

Needless to say, given the explosive report on Monday night from CBS News that classified documents from Biden’s vice-presidency had been found inside a closet in an office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., that he had used after leaving office, Biden’s reply to Pelley has obviously aged terribly.

Watch: KJP Gives Peter Doocy Death Stare When He Repeats Biden's Question to Trump

At the White House press briefing on Wednesday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who has become a perpetual thorn in press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s side, asked her to comment on Biden’s unfortunate words to Pelley.

“How could anyone be that irresponsible?” Doocy asked, echoing Biden’s words.

Should Biden be prosecuted for the classified documents scandal?

The look of contempt on Jean-Pierre’s face was palpable as she responded to Doocy. She responded, “The president spoke to this personally. … Again, he believes that classified documents and information should be taken seriously. He takes them seriously. …”

What is most amusing about Jean-Pierre’s interaction with Doocy is how visibly her demeanor changed from her earlier exchanges with other reporters on the same subject. Doocy was the only one who got the death stare.

Doocy’s full discussion with Jean-Pierre can be viewed at the 39:00 minute mark in the video below.

Multiple reporters questioned Jean-Pierre about the fact that the documents were first discovered by Biden’s lawyers on Nov. 2, just days ahead of the midterm elections, but were only being disclosed now. She referred those questions to the White House Counsel’s office.

CBS News Anchors Can't Believe How Karine Jean-Pierre Attempted to Defend Biden Over Classified Documents Scandal

Biden was questioned about the documents on Tuesday at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City. According to a Fox News report, he replied, “People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously.”

Biden continued, “They did what they should have done. They immediately called the [National Archives] … turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office.” He added, “But I don’t know what’s in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were.”

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that a second batch of classified documents had been found in a separate undisclosed location. Thursday it was revealed that these documents were in Biden’s garage at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

We’ll have to check in later to see if Jean-Pierre will even call on Doocy during today’s press briefing.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics.
