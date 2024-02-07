Watch: KJP Tries to Shut Down Fox's Peter Doocy for Asking Why Biden Talks to Dead People

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy sure has a way of getting under the White House press secretary’s skin, but she usually maintains the appearance of civility in responding to (or evading) his questions.

Yesterday, however, Doocy’s question about President Joe Biden’s apparent seances with long dead world leaders made Karine Jean-Pierre finally give up trying to give him a real answer.

Now, Jean-Pierre and her colleagues in the Biden administration never react particularly well when confronted with Biden’s clear cognitive impairment, but no one can spin his gaffe in Nevada over the weekend as anything but a sign that Sleepy Joe should be napping in a rocking chair at the old folks’ home.

Not only did Biden, when trying to brag about his accomplishments as president, describe a meeting with world leaders in 2021 as including Francois Mitterrand, who left the office of president of France in 1995 and died in 1996, but he also initially described Mitterrand as the German rather than the French president.

Naturally, that will raise a few questions, among reporters, as well as the ordinary voters.

So, when Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters Tuesday, she should have had some kind of response prepared for Biden’s egregious mistake.

Perhaps we expect too much from our geriatric president’s cronies.

Doocy grills KJP after Biden said he recently met with a dead former president of France: “How is Biden going to convince 3/4 of voters that his mental acuity is OK when he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died 1996?” pic.twitter.com/fVsE3elDpv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 6, 2024

As seen in this video shared by Citizen Free Press, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre, “How is President Biden ever going to convince the three-quarters of his voters who are worried about his physical and mental health that he is OK, even though in Las Vegas he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died in 1996?”

Instead of making even the lamest attempt to defend the indefensible, an exhausted looking Jean-Pierre responded, “I’m not even going to go down that rabbit hole with you, sir” before attempting to call on someone else.

Doocy doubled down, asking, “What is the rabbit hole?”

All Jean-Pierre could say: “You saw the president in Vegas, in California. You’ve seen the president in South Carolina. You saw him in Michigan. I’ll just leave it there.”

Indeed we did, and Biden embarrassed himself in literally every one of those states. What’s your point, Karine?

We could almost sympathize with her clear exhaustion in fielding questions about Biden’s senility if she didn’t answer almost every question from people she doesn’t like that way.

The uncomfortable reality, at least for those trying to get worst president in recent history re-elected, is that simply seeing the old man make appearances all over the country is not the “gotcha” Jean-Pierre wants it to be.

Doocy was right to question her on that front.

Biden’s election tour has been an unmitigated disaster.

Anytime Biden has to open his mouth in a public setting, without the carefully controlled environment of his COVID basement bunker, he only confirms the public’s suspicion that he’s a dementia-riddled old man who has no business being leader of the most powerful country in the free world.

Biden claimed to talk to President Mitterrand in 2021 when the man died in 1996, and only corrected himself when he realized he got Mitterrand’s country of origin wrong.

That Jean-Pierre seems to think her response to Doocy does anything to reassure voters of Biden’s mental acuity is delusional.

The more the Democratic Party tries to run cover for Biden, the more we should be like Doocy, pushing back on the narrative and demanding an answer to difficult questions.

Because, even though Doocy didn’t get a real answer to questions, Jean-Pierre’s non answer was incredibly revealing — the Democrats know Biden is incompetent, and even they can no longer defend him explicitly.

