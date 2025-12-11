Watch: Kristi Noem Stops Dem Rep in His Tracks After He Tells Outrageous Lie About Deadly National Guard Attack

Imagine the soullessness required to call the cold-blooded murder of an American National Guardsman an “unfortunate accident.”

Then again, imagine the soullessness required to perpetuate establishment lies about the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

During a House of Representatives hearing on global security threats Thursday, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, former Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, characterized the recent fatal shooting of a West Virginia National Guardsman as an accident, prompting an indignant correction from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

On Nov. 26, West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom suffered a fatal wound during an attack in Washington, D.C. She died the next day. West Virginia Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe also suffered a gunshot wound that left him in critical condition.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan refugee who entered the United States in September 2021, has pleaded not guilty to the attack.

Incredibly, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, the vile Thompson called the attack — in which Lakanwal allegedly screamed “Allahu Akbar!” — “an unfortunate accident.”

“You think that was an unfortunate accident?” Noem shot back. “It was a terrorist attack.”

Thompson seemed flummoxed.

“Look, I’ll get it straight,” he replied.

Noem had no patience for the congressman.

“He shot our National Guardsmen in the head,” she added.

At that point, the disgusting Thompson grew irritated at what he perceived as interruptions.

“Mr. Chairman, will you direct the witness to allow me to [ask] my question?” he said.

The chairman said nothing, at which point the pompous Thompson pointed at Noem and called the shootings “an unfortunate situation.”

Appropriately, the White House’s official Rapid Response account on social media platform X called Thompson a “scumbag.”

Scumbag @BennieGThompson says the horrific attack on our two great National Guard heroes in D.C. was just an “unfortunate accident.”@Sec_Noem: “You think that was an unfortunate accident!? It was a terrorist attack. He shot our National Guardsmen in the head.” pic.twitter.com/O4hEDvYDuT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 11, 2025

Like other Jan. 6 Committee members, Thompson received a preemptive pardon from then-President Joe Biden.

Lakanwal, too, received a gift in the form of admission to the U.S. following Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Thus, Thompson undoubtedly had politics in his feeble mind when he described the National Guard shootings as “an unfortunate accident.”

Meanwhile, Beckstrom — a young American woman — died at the age of 20.

As they have repeatedly shown, however, Democrats care nothing for American women and girls victimized by foreigners. Nor do Democrats respect those who, like Beckstrom, try to keep Americans safe.

In short, Thompson may continue to play politics with Americans’ lives. But someday there will be no pardon for his callousness and dishonesty.

