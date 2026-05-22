Watch: Kyle Busch's Words After Winning Last Week Take on a Haunting New Meaning

In words that resonate through the auto racing world after his death on Thursday at the age of 41, Kyle Busch ruminated on the end of it all after winning what would be his final race.

Busch’s family had announced Thursday morning that the NASCAR legend would miss the Coca-Cola 600 because he was hospitalized. Hours later, the announcement came that he had died.

After a NASCAR Truck Series victory at Dover last weekend, he was asked if he set a goal for how many wins he wanted in his career.

After his win at Dover last weekend, #KyleBusch was asked if he has a number in mind when it came to career win totals: “Take whatever you can get, man. You never know when the last one’s going to be, so cherish them all. Trust me.” #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2ZGZSPSuJI — Danielle Stein (@Danielle_Stein9) May 22, 2026

“Take whatever you can get, man. You never know when the last one’s going to be, so cherish them all. Trust me,” he said.

When Busch was interviewed after the win, a reporter asked him, “Why do these moments never get old?” according to a video posted to X. (19 secs)

“Because you never know when the last one is,” he replied.

“Always one of my favorite places to race.” Kyle Busch speaks with @AmandaBusick after his win at Dover. pic.twitter.com/bAEf6kEkut — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 15, 2026

Busch had sought a doctor on May 10 while racing at Watkins Glen, according to People.

“Tell him I need him after the race, please. I’m gonna need a shot,” he said at the time.

A week after the race, Busch indicated what had ailed him.

“I’m still not great,” Busch said. “The cough was pretty substantial last week.”

A joint statement from NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing, and the Busch family called the driver “a future Hall of Famer” and “a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”

“He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement said.

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.”

Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 21, 2026

As noted by Fox News, Busch was a two-time NASCAR Cup champion with 63 Cup Series wins, 102 wins in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and 69 wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

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