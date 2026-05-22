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Kyle Busch, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026, in Dover, Delaware.
Kyle Busch, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026, in Dover, Delaware. (Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

Watch: Kyle Busch's Words After Winning Last Week Take on a Haunting New Meaning

 By Jack Davis  May 22, 2026 at 6:42am
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In words that resonate through the auto racing world after his death on Thursday at the age of 41, Kyle Busch ruminated on the end of it all after winning what would be his final race.

Busch’s family had announced Thursday morning that the NASCAR legend would miss the Coca-Cola 600 because he was hospitalized. Hours later, the announcement came that he had died.

After a NASCAR Truck Series victory at Dover last weekend, he was asked if he set a goal for how many wins he wanted in his career.

“Take whatever you can get, man. You never know when the last one’s going to be, so cherish them all. Trust me,” he said.

When Busch was interviewed after the win, a reporter asked him, “Why do these moments never get old?” according to a video posted to X. (19 secs)

“Because you never know when the last one is,” he replied.

Busch had sought a doctor on May 10 while racing at Watkins Glen, according to People.

“Tell him I need him after the race, please. I’m gonna need a shot,” he said at the time.

Related:
Breaking: Kyle Busch's Family Reveals Cause of Death

A week after the race, Busch indicated what had ailed him.

“I’m still not great,” Busch said. “The cough was pretty substantial last week.”

A joint statement from NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing, and the Busch family called the driver “a future Hall of Famer” and “a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”

“He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement said.

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.”

As noted by Fox News, Busch was a two-time NASCAR Cup champion with 63 Cup Series wins, 102 wins in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and 69 wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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