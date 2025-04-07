Watch: LA Dodgers Can't Keep a Straight Face When Trump Snubs Adam Schiff at White House Event

Removing all politics and personal preferences from it, this writer has long argued that President Donald Trump is, hands down, the funniest American president this great nation has ever seen.

In fact, his wit and comedic timing are two things that legitimately assuaged many voters’ concerns that Trump would technically be entering office older than his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Trump even seemed able to positively charm another former president, Barack Obama, the last time the two publicly crossed paths.

But don’t take it from this writer.

Take it from the much more accomplished, world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers were visiting the White House for the traditional sports champions’ White House visit Monday, with nary a controversy in sight.

(If you’ll recall, Trump’s first term was marked by a number of leftist players and teams opting to forego the traditional visit, while making a spectacle out of it.)

Leave it to WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump to liven up the affairs with a pro-wrestling style quip at the expense of some of his most noted antagonists.

And frankly, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving pair of guys.

While speaking at the podium in front of a gaggle of reporters, Trump (likely) veered off-script to seemingly take a shot at California Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla — and just listen to the response from the Dodgers:

No, this writer doesn’t run that social media account, even though he wholeheartedly agrees with the “Funniest @POTUS of all time” caption, but even Trump’s most hardened critics have to admit that the laughter from the audience felt legitimate.

“We have a couple of senators here,” Trump seemed to ad lib. And with a perfect comedic slowdown, he added, “I just don’t particularly like them, so I won’t introduce them.”

That remark drew laughter from all around the room, including behind Trump, where the Dodgers were standing.

Even Trump let a pretty big grin through.

The president would try to get back to the scripted part of his speech, when the still-laughing audience forced him to stop and crack another smile.

“I didn’t think it was that big a deal,” Trump said, to even more laughter.

Now, it is worth pointing out that representatives for both Schiff and Padilla told The Hill that neither man was actually in attendance at the time of the quip. That does de-fang some of the venom of having an entire room full of uproarious laughter.

But it’s still got to sting hearing that from the guy who America overwhelmingly elected to be president.

As mentioned earlier, however, both Padilla and Schiff kind of deserve it. Both have been performative outrage merchants, standing on nothing more but “Trump bad, me against.” Padilla is relatively new to the scene, but Schiff is a long-tenured veteran of the space.

Schiff is one of the foremost voices that peddled the now-thoroughly debunked nonsense that Russia had somehow helped get Trump elected in 2016.

For that sort of buffoonery, Trump flexed his insulting muscles early against Schiff, labeling the California lawmaker as “pencil neck” during his first term as president.

