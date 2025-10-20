Watch: LA Lib Fled Trump to Costa Rica, Now She's Glad to Live Under Him Again if She Can Just Come Home

To reaffirm the adage that “liberalism is a mental disorder,” a brainwashed leftist who fled the United States to Costa Rica due to pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome now wants to return — after realizing it sucks to live in a third-world country.

An unnamed California woman confessed in a viral social media video that she made a huge mistake by fleeing the U.S. after being brainwashed with left-wing propaganda that claimed President Donald Trump had made America unlivable.

Now, after having lived in Costa Rica, she regrets her move and desperately wants to return.

“If you’re an American who’s considering leaving the country to move somewhere else, make sure that the location you choose isn’t based off of fear,” the woman said.

The California Democrat learned that unlike in the U.S., American expatriates in foreign countries are not given any assistance if they can’t speak the native language and have no income source.

“I regret moving to Costa Rica,” she said. “It’s a beautiful country. I love the nature and wildlife.”

“But moving to a third-world country where I don’t know the language, I don’t have any connections, resources, or opportunities — that didn’t make my life any easier.”

The woman — who previously lived in Los Angeles and Orange County — explained, “I was just so scared of what’s going on in America politically that I was in fight-or-flight. I was like, ‘How am I gonna afford to survive? How am I gonna find a place to live?’ Like, I was freaking out.”

She continued, “And then I came here and made my life so much harder. And now, I’m trying to go back, and I just wish I didn’t leave in the first place.”

Liberal woman FLED ‘Donald Trump’s America’, and accidentally moved to a 3rd world country — now she wants to move back. PLEASE DON’T COME BACK. pic.twitter.com/39OgUDdUn2 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 16, 2025

In a nutshell, this liberal learned that life is much harder outside the United States — where being poor means living in actual poverty — and not simply being unable to buy a $1,000 pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos.

“It’s so weird to want to move to America right now with everything that’s going on,” she whined. “But I just left so many privileges and resources behind. And I want them back! It sucks!”

The woman said she first visited Costa Rica at age 17, when she went on a luxury vacation with her wealthy high school friends.

The woman — who now appears to be in her late-20s or early-30s — discovered that the rest of Costa Rica is not like a five-star, luxury resort.

“Now that I’ve traveled, I’ve seen, like, real poverty,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t poor.’”

“But living in Costa Rica is very different than taking a luxury vacation, and made me realize how privileged I’ve been… I need to be in those environments again. I really miss luxury environments,” she whined.

This woman’s absurd self-own mirrors the hilarious misadventure of a black American who fled the U.S. for Africa — only to discover that the native Africans hated her.

Black liberal woman “escapes” America for Africa—only to find out they can’t stand her there.

Can’t make this up! pic.twitter.com/yEfcF2Aohj — Crazy flix (@Crazyflix94) October 17, 2025

These inane experiences are emblematic of liberals who are so ignorant and emotionally incontinent that they get brainwashed by hyperventilating Democrats and their screeching media lapdogs.

Now, having experienced what it’s like in the real world, some anti-American leftists who left the U.S. are crying because they want to come back.

We shouldn’t let them, unless they pay a huge re-entry tax.

They should be fine with paying such a fee. After all, they’re constantly voting for Democrats whose want to raise taxes in order to subsidize unvetted armies of illegal aliens and third-world invaders.

