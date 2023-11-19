Share
Sports
News

Watch: Las Vegas Formula 1 Race Off to Disastrous Start After Ferrari Catches Fire in Practice

 By Jack Davis  November 19, 2023 at 8:53am
Share

The Las Vegas Grand Prix hit a bump in the road — literally — as practice began Thursday.

Driver Carlos Sainz Jr. struck the concrete frame of a water valve cover, badly damaging his Ferrari, according to CBS.

Sparks flew from beneath the car after the collision.

Trending:
Dad Loses Gun Permit After Defending Family in Shoot-Out with Home Intruders Caught on Camera

Should F1 have to cover the damage to the vehicle?

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur called the incident “just unacceptable.”

“It is unacceptable for F1. You would be upset in this situation,” he said.

A statement from F1 Las Vegas said “a single water valve cover … failed.” Local crews were called in, but a midnight practice was delayed.

Related:
Las Vegas Grand Prix Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit from Furious Formula One Fans

Fans who had bought tickets to watch the practice were shooed away, leading to a class action lawsuit being filed, according to Reuters.

Although Las Vegas Grand Prix officials offered merchandise vouchers worth $200 to fans who bought single-day tickets to see the practice, attorney Steve Dimopoulos, representing the disappointed fans, said that was not good enough.

“There are a number of issues with that. Clearly that is not a refund that is sufficient. A lot of fans probably don’t even want that; they want their money back,” he said.

“There are also peripheral issues of what about the people that came in from out of town and paid for substantial airfare and hotels,” he said.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who before the race began called the event “99 percent show, 1 percent sport,” won the race, according to CNN.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Texas Governor Proudly Reveals His 2024 Endorsement for President
US Loses Military Dominance Over China in Key Area - 'Profound' Implications Predicted
Soros-Funded District Attorney Gets Hostile Reception at Fallen Police Officer's Funeral, Leaves Early: Report
Powerful Blue-State Teachers Union Fights to End Basic Skills Test Requirement for Educators
Controversial School District Suspends Student for Allegedly Reporting, Leaking Classmate's Swastika Flag to Public: Report
See more...

Conversation