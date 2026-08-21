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Watch: Latest Physical Attack on Caitlin Clark Is So Outrageous Commentator Uses Football Term to Describe It

 By Johnathan Jones  August 21, 2026 at 6:25am
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The Dallas Wings beat the Indiana Fever 91-85 on Thursday night, and most fans will likely remember the game as another sanctioned beatdown of the WNBA’s brightest star.

Caitlin Clark finished her night with 10 points and 9 assists and was on the receiving end of one hit that was so physical the booth could only describe it in football terms.

In the fourth quarter, Clark drove and found herself tackled straight to the floor as she made an attempt to grab a pass.

Odyssey Sims of the Dallas Wings grabbed Clark with force and slung her to the floor, Yahoo Sports noted.

Clark tumbled down and briefly grabbed her knee with a grimace.

If this continues, will Clark be seriously injured before the end of the season?

The booth said, “That’s a tackle on the play.”

The inconsistent officiating should have resulted in a flag and a 10-yard penalty against Dallas.

But becuase it was basketball, and because this is a league that allows never-ending bruising hits to the WNBA’s cash cow, not a single whistle was blown.

The football tactics and ineptitude of the officiating had fans and casual observers rightly upset when the clip went viral on X:

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The WNBA overall has shown zero interest in shielding arguably the one player who rescued it from obscurity two years ago.

We can’t forget that millions of people had never seen one second of WNBA action until Clark appeared in her first game.

Sophie Cunningham came on as an extra reward, and plenty of fans surely first noticed her solely because Clark pulled them toward Fever broadcasts.

Clark and Cunningham each draw crowds of viewers yet suffer nightly assaults, most likely due to their being white.

What has the WNBA done about it? So far, nothing at all.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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