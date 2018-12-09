Watch: Laura Loomer Releases New Footage from When She Chained Herself to Twitter HQ

Activist Laura Loomer, who recently handcuffed herself to Twitter’s New York City headquarters, has now taken her fight against social media giants and what she calls their censorship of her views to YouTube.

On Friday, Loomer posted a video of the Nov. 29 incident on her YouTube channel.

“On November 29, 2018, nearly 1 week since being banned on Twitter, Conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to the Twitter HQ office in NYC to protest and raise awareness about Big Tech censorship of Conservatives. While protesting, Loomer was the #1 trend on Twitter in the United States, and #2 worldwide!” Loomer wrote in a post on the page with the video.

“Stop techno-fascism and Silicon Valley Sharia! #StopTheBias Please Support my Independent Journalism,” she wrote.

Loomer cuffed herself to the front door of the Twitter office building for about two hours. During the protest, she wore a yellow Star of David and a sweatshirt that read”#STOPTHEBIAS,” NBC reported.

“I am not going to stand by as people like Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg silence the voices of millions of conservatives,” Loomer said in reference to the top executives at Twitter and Facebook, respectively.

Twitter released a statement during her protest, saying, “We have notified the relevant authorities who are responding. The account holder was suspended for violating our policies. We apply the Twitter Rules impartially and not based on ideology.”

Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter for a factual tweet about Ilhan Omar. Both Ilhan and Louis Farrakhan have made multiple anti-Semitic comments on Twitter and were never banned. Twitter consistently tells us they support free speech… unless of course you’re a conservative. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 2, 2018

The video shows Loomer’s assistants putting up banners that explain her position that she was unfairly banned, as onlookers complain that someone will get hurt.

Loomer, shown speaking on a bullhorn, tells the passersby that it is “egregious” that social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter “are fighting to normalize things like Jew hatred.”

At one point in the video, Loomer indicts social media and technology giants for “censoring” some views and “upholding Sharia.”

She further protests Twitter’s action to ban her for her criticisms of Democratic Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim, who she called “anti-Jewish.”

“This is America, and Sharia Law is completely incompatible with our United States Constitution,” she said during the video.

During the video, she demanded to know why Twitter allows users to threaten to assassinate President Donald Trump without punishment.

The video does not include a bit of byplay reported by The Washington Post.

About midway into her protest, she was asked by a New York City police officer if she needed help to free herself from the door to which she had handcuffed herself.

“I want my Twitter!” Loomer said.

“Do you want us to cut you from the door?” the police officer said.

“I wish I could say something, but Twitter and Facebook won’t let me speak,” Loomer said.

