Watch: Lauren Boebert Reveals She Got a Call from Trump, Then Torches Kevin McCarthy

 By Ryan Ledendecker  January 4, 2023 at 3:48pm
As the House debate to decide who will hold the speaker’s gavel for the 118th Congress rages on, Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, stunned the lower chamber on Wednesday.

Despite Trump’s call for Republicans to coalesce behind Kevin McCarthy for the speakership, several holdouts, including Boebert, had other plans.

On Wednesday, during her time behind the podium to convince fellow Republicans to back Byron Donalds for the top leadership spot, Boebert turned the tables on the former president and suggested an alternative route.

Boebert revealed that the 45th president had called the Republican holdouts to urge them to support McCarthy.

“Let’s stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us, even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off,” Boebert said.

“I think it actually needs to be reversed; the president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.”

Her remarks drew an audible reaction from the chamber.

Trump, on his Truth Social platform, urged Republicans to move forward with McCarthy, repeating his earlier endorsement of the man many believed would become speaker without much of an issue.

Will McCarthy be speaker of the House?

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” Trump wrote in part.

In another Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “TAKE THE VICTORY AND RUN!!!”

On Wednesday afternoon, McCarthy lost a fourth, fifth and sixth ballot for House speaker, according to ABC News.

It’s the first time in 100 years that a House speaker vote has gone to multiple ballots.

The continued votes and mounting drama sparked backlash from critics.

“McCarthy loses yet again on the sixth ballot. Onto number seven. The dysfunction of the GOP on full display right now,” political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted.

Democrats have continued to elect New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to lead their caucus.

McCarthy has vowed to fight to take the top spot.

