Watch: Leavitt Tries to Keep Straight Face but Cracks as Miller Lowers the Boom on Helpless Reporters

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn’t help but smile when watching the epic media smackdown served up by her colleague.

Although she usually delivers the tongue-lashings and one-liners, Leavitt seemed to enjoy being front and center while White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller did the job quite nicely.

During Thursday’s press briefing, a reporter asked whether President Donald Trump’s administration was “inquiring” about bringing suspected MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after he was sent to a prison in El Salvador.

“Is that to check a box for compliance, or does President Donald Trump want him back on U.S. soil, or both?” CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang goaded Miller.

(This reporter echoed the sentiments of other leftists who have taken up Abrego Garcia’s cause, even though he’s known to be “a violent illegal alien who abuses women and children,” a Department of Homeland Security official said recently.)

Miller’s response not only put Jiang in her place but also shamed the roomful of reporters who had turned a blind eye to the hellish situation foreign gangs created under then-President Joe Biden.

He “imported the terrorist army” that Trump has since designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

“Tren de Aragua has the same legal status as Al-Qaeda and ISIS. MS-13 has the same legal status as Al-Qaeda and ISIS,” Miller said.

“These are foreign terrorists operating on our soil, and our gratitude to El Salvador for agreeing to take custody of these terrorists is immense,” Miller added.

He also slammed the media for ignoring the “Americans that were raped and tortured and murdered by the illegals that Biden was importing into our country,” including Jocelyn Nungaray, whose life was taken by two illegal aliens.

Miller pointed out that Trump had to “shame” the media into finally covering her story.

Leavitt mostly looked on as he rightfully chided the reporters — until Miller turned the tables on the media.

“And each and every one of you that sides over and over again with these MS-13 terrorists to the extent that you have the financial means to do so, you all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gangbangers as you possibly can,” Miller told them.

“If I offered any one of you a rent-free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods and I said, ‘Your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists or Mexican mafia or Sinaloa Cartel or Tren de Aragua,’ I couldn’t pay you to live there,” Miller charged.

Such an honest scenario caused Leavitt to let a smile escape before quickly catching and composing herself again.

“But yet you, with your coverage, are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors, and that one day their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered,” Miller went on.

“So you’re not going to get an ounce of sympathy from this administration or President Trump for the terrorists who’ve invaded our homes and our country,” Miller drove the point home.

Usually the poised professional, Leavitt’s poker face slipped momentarily when Miller painted such an honest picture of the situation.

These people deserve all of the derision from Miller and more.

From the safety of their gated communities and doorman buildings, these reporters are far removed from the chaos for which they crusade with their skewed coverage.

They are eager to defend, excuse, and rally behind the worst criminals if it creates an opportunity to smear Republicans.

They don’t care about the victims of crime, those hurt by illegal alien gangs, or the cities that are turned into warzones because of the so-called values they champion.

These reporters with their soft-headed leftist ideals wreak havoc on ordinary Americans, but they remain blissfully undisturbed and unaware.

The good news is that they can’t get away with that anymore with Trump in the White House and people like Leavitt and Miller in the briefing room, and that’s definitely something to smile about.

