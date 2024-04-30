Share
News
Sports

Watch: LeBron Coldly Answers 'No' on Whether He's Confident in His Team After Season-Ending Loss

 By Johnathan Jones  April 30, 2024 at 6:50am
Share

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wasn’t going to take one for the team after the Lakers were sent home from the NBA playoffs Monday night by the Denver Nuggets.

The first-round series loss at the hands of the NBA’s defending champions did not evoke any confidence from James, who said after a 108-106 defeat that he doesn’t know what his future holds.

Denver put away James and L.A. thanks to a gritty effort from its stars and some clutch points from point guard Jamal Murray.

Trending:
Justice Kavanaugh's Dark Prediction About What Happens to America if Politically Motivated Charges Are Allowed Against Trump

But did the 4-1 series loss end James’ long career or will it see him pack up and head for greener pastures?

If James intends to bail on Lakers fans and the organization, he kept his cards close to his vest at a post-game news conference – other than to make it clear he doesn’t have any confidence in his teammates.

The 39-year-old, notorious for a bad temper, spoke to the media after the loss and he was asked if he believed in his team’s ability to win heading into the future.

A reporter asked, “LeBron, with the way  you guys finished the regular season and competing with the defending champions the way that you guys did, does that give you or instill any further confidence in this group if it stays together?”

Should LeBron retire?

“No,” James said coldly, about the 3:10 mark in the video below. “We lost. I’m not a participation guy.”



James went on to complain that his team had been plagued by injuries all season and that those were “hard” to come back from.

Closing the news conference, another reporter asked James if the loss to Denver might have been his final game with Los Angeles.

“I’m not gonna answer that,” James shot back before rising from his seat. “Appreciate it.”

Related:
Watch: Jamal Murray Dunks on LeBron James, Scores Game-Winner to End Lakers' Season

The Lakers, like James’ other previous teams, were built in large part by him.

His stint in Miami with Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade was good enough to earn him his first two rings while he won another with the Cleveland Cavaliers during his second stint with the team.

James and the Lakers won a ring during the COVID season in 2020 but have not come close since.

Last year, James and L.A. were swept by Denver, and that nearly happened again this season.

The face of the NBA for the last two decades is 1-8 in his last nine playoff games and he doesn’t appear at all confident about a course correction next season.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Official Ethics Complaint Filed Against Special Counsel Jack Smith: 'He Should Face Discipline'
University of Florida Puts Columbia to Shame with 'Perfect Statement' After Arresting Agitators: 'Not a Daycare'
Watch: LeBron Coldly Answers 'No' on Whether He's Confident in His Team After Season-Ending Loss
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Gets Extension Worth Millions, Becomes Highest-Paid Tight End in NFL
Biden Admin Responds to Report of an Effort Within the White House to Oust Karine Jean-Pierre
See more...

Conversation