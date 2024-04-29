Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got into a heated exchange with head coach Darvin Ham on Saturday during Game 4 of the first-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets where the Lakers barely avoided elimination.

The incident took place during the fourth quarter in LA’s Staples Center when the Lakers were ahead of the Nuggets by 15 points, but down in the series 3 games to none.

James knocked the ball out of Nuggets Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s possession, which sent it flying out of bounds.

The referee then signaled that the Nuggets would retain possession, which led James to shout that Denver touched the ball last.

When Lakers head coach Darvin Ham refused to challenge the call, James threw a fit.

He started shouting and pointing and appeared infuriated.

This went on for approximately 15 seconds.

LeBron LOST IT on Darvin Ham when he didn’t challenge this call 👀 pic.twitter.com/LLLgu5toN8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 28, 2024

While James was still ranting, play resumed and the Nuggets Jamal Murray scored, putting the game at 95-82, with the Lakers still leading.

“He compounded the problem by not paying attention, and then Denver got the easy basket,” ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Dave Pasch said, according to the New York Post.

Several minutes later, James appeared to cool down.

James led the Lakers to a 119-108 victory to secure their first win of the series, scoring 30 points with five rebounds and four assists, according to Fox News.

His teammate Anthony Davis added 25 points and 23 rebounds.

“We gave ourselves another lifeline, and it’s a one-game series for us,” James said, according to the New York Post. “So Monday’s game … is the most important game of the season for us, and we understand that.”

The Lakers are set to tip off against the Nuggets again at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the Ball Arena in Denver.

