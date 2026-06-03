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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman, seen in a 2024 photo, apparently failed to advance in Tuesday's primary.
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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman, seen in a 2024 photo, apparently failed to advance in Tuesday's primary. (Irfan Khan - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Watch: Leftist LA Mayoral Candidate Melts Down as Results Roll In

 By Michael Schwarz  June 3, 2026 at 1:24pm
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Progressive Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman could not keep her composure on Tuesday night.

In one instance at least, the reason was understandable. But in her account of what happened to her once-promising campaign, the Harvard graduate appeared insulated from reality.

As slow-incoming election results diminished Raman’s odds of advancing to November’s Los Angeles mayoral runoff, the councilwoman delivered a nonsensical diatribe against “powerful forces” and “dark” MAGA, which, she insisted, came together to defeat her.

While speaking to supporters, Raman insisted that her political vision “threatens some very powerful forces.”

She then proceeded to conjure the usual progressive bugbears: corporations and political insiders, presumably hostile to her noble purposes.

Of course, she wouldn’t be a leftist in 2026 if she didn’t also blame President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“And then came the MAGA machine,” she said moments later. “They saw an opportunity in Los Angeles to buy a foothold in our beautiful city to advance a dark agenda, they poured money in from all over the country, [and] they brought the right-wing media, the political ecosystem to bear, and attempted to infuse our city with hate, with fear, and with cruelty, but we said no.”

Readers may watch the speech here.

Raman and her supporters might have said no, but voters apparently said yes.

According to projections from various outlets, Republican Spencer Pratt appeared poised to advance to November’s mayoral runoff against incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, best known for her dreadful response to the January 2025 Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Raman can blame MAGA and money all she wants. But for true accountability, she needs to start by looking in the mirror.

According to the betting market Kalshi, Raman’s odds of winning the Los Angeles mayoral race stood at 50.7 percent as recently as the evening of May 6. By the early hours of May 7, her odds had fallen to 29.4 percent. And by May 8, she had fallen behind Pratt into third place.

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What happened? On May 6, Pratt dominated a three-way mayoral debate against Bass and Raman, whereas the councilwoman stumbled.

Raman never recovered. Aside from her terrible progressive ideas, she offered nothing besides shopworn leftist epithets, telling a fellow leftist podcaster shortly after the debate that she considered Pratt a harbinger of “fascism.”

Of course, Raman is also a mother of two children. Some outlets and some conservatives on social media have mocked her for tearing up Tuesday night while speaking to and about her son and daughter. We will not do that here.

We will, however, mock her crazy opposition to keeping homeless encampments at least 500 feet away from schools.

Likewise, we will mock her opposition to immigration enforcement.

Furthermore, we applaud a clever poet on the social media platform X, who mocked Raman’s Ivy League education and the detached smugness it often produces.

In short, Los Angeles voters dodged a proverbial bullet by rejecting this delusional child of privilege.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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