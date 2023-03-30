Watch: Leftist Rioters Storm Tennessee Capitol, Get Violent with Police Officers Days After Nashville Shooting

One day after violent pro-transgender demonstrations rocked the Kentucky State Capitol, rioters overwhelmed the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville on Thursday.

According to Reuters, more than 1,000 people jammed into the statehouse in a raucous demonstration to demand gun control.

The action came three days after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who identified as a man, shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville.

Members of the Tennesee Highway Patrol were enlisted to clear space for lawmakers to walk, and angry demonstrators pushed and shoved the troopers.

Some on social media compared the scene to the U.S. Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

Breaking: Tranuary 6th is underway in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/NHBPUE2ume — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) March 30, 2023

The reporter who took the video at the Tennessee state Capitol that I embedded deleted her original tweet. Here is the video. pic.twitter.com/caqqlXKfPY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

According to The Tennessean, debate in the legislative chambers reached a standstill.

“I’m asking you to do your job,” one woman shouted. “There is blood on your hands. Do your job.”

TRANSURRECTION: Leftists targeting Tennessee lawmakers block hallways of state capitol in Nashvillepic.twitter.com/qIbsYoNDXL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

Democratic state Rep. Bob Freeman of Nashville said gun control legislation should be passed immediately.

“Our children, our teachers and our neighbors were killed by a weapon of war obtained legally by someone that should never have had the ability to carry out this type of violence against our community,” Freeman said, according to The Tennessean.

He said members of the community are “out there right now. They’re begging for us to do something.”

For a while, House leaders tried to keep the session going, but in the end, chaos reigned as Democrats took control and whipped the crowd to a frenzy.

Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson brought a megaphone to the House floor to lead a chant with the demonstrators, according to WPLN-FM in Nashville.

On Wednesday, 19 people were arrested after pro-transgender demonstrations at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, according to Fox News.

Trans protesters scream and chant after storming Kentucky Capitol pic.twitter.com/4jY3Cnxfrn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

The activists were objecting to the state House’s override of a bill vetoed by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear that would ban transgender health procedures for minors.

