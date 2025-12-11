Watch: Leftist Says He 'Deserves to Be Robbed' for Being White, Regrets It Seconds Later

It’s not often you see the left’s worldview hits them right in the face, but when it does, it’s incredibly satisfying.

YouTuber Nick Shirley posted footage of one of his videos to social media platform X, where he had an exchange that went pretty poorly for the mask-clad 120-pound activist trying to berate him.

Shirley was speaking to a group of people when he noticed the man off camera. He approached and asked him, “You got a problem with us live streaming, or what? Is there a problem with me being here?”

The leftist, who wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a white paper face mask, looked Shirley up and down and said in an accusing tone, “You’re a white person! Y’all don’t pay the stolen land tax!”

“You’re white as well, dude,” Shirley pointed out. “I don’t know what you’re trying to say.”

A young black man joined the conversation, telling the masked kid, “And you’re whiter than him!”

The masked leftist explained to Shirley that he had to “take accountability for it.”

The young black man looked puzzled. “Accountability for what?” he asked.

“Systemic problems,” the young leftist declared.

“This right here,” he said, growing more and more impassioned, “You’re occupying indigenous land here.” He pointed to the sidewalk as the three stood on a city street corner.

Then, sounding more and more like an escaped asylum patient, he pointed to Shirley and himself, said, “He and I deserve to be robbed.”

This video is the definition of white guilt realizing white guilt is stupid 💀😂 White man says white people deserve to be robbed and then gets robbed 💀 pic.twitter.com/VufTid1NXk — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 10, 2025

Be careful what you wish for.

Shirley, clearly amused at the direction the conversation had taken, told young black man, “OK, take his iPhone. Take it.”

What followed was both humiliating for this leftist and hilarious to watch. He found himself — shockingly — trying to keep his iPhone from being stolen.

He stammered as he tried to come up with a reason why his phone shouldn’t be taken from him.

“I use this to help people!” he insisted.

Who better to help than a systemically oppressed black man trying to rob you?

Shirley pointed to a kid off camera who was volunteering to take custody of the phone. He told his interview subject, “He needs a phone, help him out.”

The masked leftist tried reasoning with the would-be robbers, telling them, “You should be upset with people like me,” to which he shot back, “I am, that’s why I’m fixing to rob your dumba**.”

This prompted Shirley to throw back his head and laugh out loud.

The tone throughout had been non-threatening banter to challenge the irrational thought process of the poor young slave to wokeism.

Addressing the camera, Shirley made it clear that he wasn’t really encouraging or expecting the young black man to take the white-guilt victim’s possessions.

“I don’t want him to be robbed,” Shirley assured his audience. “We’re not gonna let these kids rob him.

“But see what happens when he says ‘I deserve to be robbed,’ and then he gets robbed? See what happens? He doesn’t want to get robbed. ‘Cause nobody wants to get robbed. No one deserves to get robbed. This guy’s a lunatic.”

This poor young woke activist has probably spouted these talking points dozens of times without anyone asking him to put his money where his mouth is. His worldview is only that — a view.

The left does not practice what it preaches. They only insult, harass, and try to intimidate on behalf of the supposedly oppressed masses who are apparently desperate for them to speak on their behalf.

They will not compromise their own existence for a better tomorrow — they only want to compromise yours.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.