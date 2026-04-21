Watch: Leftist Thug Who Literally Sent Female Conservative Journalist Flying Whines Life Is Now Living Hell for Him and His Family

Imposing what early Americans called “civilization” on a vast frontier proved beneficial in many ways, but not all.

For instance, unlike civilization’s written laws, the concept of “frontier justice” appeals to many of us on a visceral level.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, a leftist thug identified as Chris Ostroushko, seen on camera shoving Turning Point USA’s Savanah Hernandez to the ground during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on April 11, complained that he, his wife DeYanna, and the couple’s adult daughter, Paige, have faced consequences for their unhinged behavior.

“Maybe you guys do get doxxed,” Ostroushko, a middle-aged resident of suburban Minneapolis, said during the interview published Monday by the conservative outlet One America News.

“But I don’t know if you guys are getting the same type of stuff that we’re getting. And it’s nonstop. It’s hundreds of phone calls a day. It’s text messages and them trying to get into all of our social media accounts, and contacting our friends, our neighbors, our family. The rest of our family is getting doxxed as well, it’s not just us. It’s my sons, their wives. Like, people that had nothing to do with anything.”

Chris Ostroushko, the man accused of assaulting TPUSA journalist Savanah Hernandez, says he is second guessing living in this country following the incident in Minneapolis. Catch David Pollack Primetime with host @DavidPollackUSA, weeknights at 7 PM ET on @OANN. pic.twitter.com/Md7mmNxbKy — One America News (@OANN) April 20, 2026



Ostroushko might be unfamiliar to most Americans, but he’s earned something of a name for himself among anti-ICE activists. According to a profile published Jan. 27 in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Ostroushko attended his first protest Jan. 14 and gave a profanity-filled interview to the left-wing YouTube channel Status Coup News. (It can be seen here. Be warned. Ostroushko’s language is very graphic.)

That put him on the map.

“Ostroushko’s unvarnished take turned him into an internet meme and the unlikely face of those middle-of-the-roaders motivated less by politics than humanitarianism,” the Star Tribune reported lovingly, and with laughable credulity. “Since then, other protesters pick his chrome dome out of the crowd at the Whipple Federal Building like he’s ‘some sort of celebrity,’ he says. They tell him that he’s the reason they turned off the football game and got off the couch, or flew in from Idaho or Vermont.”

So he’s a leftist hero of the moment. And if he and his family don’t like the publicity, the poor, innocent Ostroushkos have only themselves to blame.

Hernandez posted a video of Ostroushkos’ interview combined with video of the April 11 confrontation. The video shows Ostroushko attacking Hernandez from behind, shoving her to the ground, and then standing over her like a prize fighter. The clip also showed daughter Paige and Ostroushko’s wife in apparent physical altercations with the TPUSA reporter. (Ostroushko’s shove comes about the 20-second mark of the video below.)

UPDATE: Chris Ostroushko says that the backlash his family has been receiving for their actions last weekend has been “overwhelming” and “nonstop” He’s now “second guessing” living in the United States, because he’s unhappy with how negatively the public has reacted to him… pic.twitter.com/NaPH5UvkiG — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 21, 2026



According to Yahoo, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said last week that it had recommended charges against the father and daughter.

Likewise, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon has signaled that the Department of Justice would look into the matter.

Still, Ostroushko is somehow trying to portray himself and his family as the victims.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” he added. “And it makes me second-guess even living in this country, to be honest with you, with all that’s going on. I’ve never had this happen in my life.”

Meanwhile, in her X post, Hernandez expressed disbelief at the Ostroushkos’ reaction.

“The family has still taken zero accountability for any of the violence they committed and are in complete shock that they are facing consequences for their actions,” she wrote.

UPDATE: Chris Ostroushko says that the backlash his family has been receiving for their actions last weekend has been “overwhelming” and “nonstop” He’s now “second guessing” living in the United States, because he’s unhappy with how negatively the public has reacted to him… pic.twitter.com/NaPH5UvkiG — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 21, 2026

Of course, in a situation like this, the word “accountability” hardly seems adequate.

After all, imagine that what happened to Hernandez happened instead to your own wife, mother, sister, etc. Then, imagine you saw the angry-looking Ostroushko towering over her as she lay on the ground.

Every conservative man reading this story knows how he would react. And every honest person knows that nearly any action taken in Hernandez’s defense, short of lethal force, would require no justification.

Moreover, the violent rage the Ostroushkos demonstrated on camera revealed a deeper sickness – one increasingly comon to liberals everywhere.

Imagine, for instance, the shoe on the other foot. Imagine a conservative protester attacking from behind a liberal woman half his size and shoving her to the ground. No conservative would defend that behavior from one of our own.

Leftists, on the other hand, celebrated like demons following the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk.

Something dark, therefore, has taken over the modern leftist mind. As Ostroushko demonstrated, the worst of them now seem to believe that they can physically assault conservative women without regret.

Thus, while stopping short of advocating frontier justice, one can certainly understand its appeal.

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