Watch: Leftist Wearing Cat Ears Attacks, Tries to Humiliate Black Conservative Who Was Nothing but Polite

The “tolerant” left strikes again.

On Thursday, conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA posted a video to social media platform X from the organization’s “Prove Me Wrong” event with rap artist Topher at Indiana’s Purdue University.

“Prove Me Wrong” events visit college campuses and pose provocative questions designed to generate thoughtful conversations — often about subjects that will upset leftists.

Sometimes, the topic has been more general, such as “Prove Me Wrong: College is a Scam.”

Other times, they broach what the University of Florida’s Independent Florida Alligator termed “hot-button issues like immigration, white privilege and LGBTQ+ rights.”

In Thursday’s clip, as Topher talked to one of many leftist protesters trying to shut down the event, the woman — or man, or something — threw water in his face.

At Purdue’s “Prove Me Wrong” event with @charliekirk11, here’s how one protester reacted when TPUSA Contributor @topheronx tried to have a simple conversation.@tpusastudents pic.twitter.com/9Hp5RdqjQ6 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) April 10, 2025

The unnamed assailant — complete with the appropriate attire for a leftist foot solider, a surgical mask and cat ears — could be seen tossing water right at Topher’s face,.

Topher was mid-sentence, saying, “You have your opinions, just because –” when he was cut off.

One woman, presumably another protester remarked, “Don’t do that. You should not have done that,” to Topher’s attacker.

The clip was just 12 seconds long, but Topher deserves all the praise in the world for his reaction.

He was clearly surprised and disgusted by this behavior, but practiced a level of restraint that most of us would not.

Of course, the racial aspect of the act cannot be overlooked.

If a white conservative had thrown water in the face of a black liberal who was only trying to engage in conversation, it would spark a three-hour special on CNN and riots from Black Lives Matter.

But leftist radicals enjoy a privileged status as ideologues whose ends justify the means — those ends, of course, being an end to the First Amendment.

The left of bygone decades was one of tolerance — or so they claimed.

What we’re seeing now is the afterbirth of that movement. Without a filter to flush out bad ideas, we’re seeing violence and suppression in their repertoire of tactics.

College campuses must step up.

At the University of California, Davis last week, the TPUSA “Prove Me Wrong” team had their entire event trashed and and their supplies and equipment snatched and dragged away by antifa thugs.

Our “Prove Me Wrong” tabling event with @TheOfficerTatum at UC Davis was completely destroyed by violent protesters. They stole the canopy, ripped down banners, smashed foam boards, and even tried to steal the iPad and laptop of a @tpusastudents field rep. TPUSA students were… pic.twitter.com/VlBVOxX6ZU — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) April 3, 2025

At that event, police stood idly by as the masked, black-clad cowards rushed the table. Instead of confronting them and protecting the TPUSA team, the uniformed officers meekly strolled after them from a distance.

If colleges won’t protect students exercising their First Amendment rights, President Donald Trump needs to exercise his executive authority.

Why would the taxpayers fund institutions that have devolved into indoctrination centers that look less like schools and more like microcosms of authoritarian regimes?

Trump needs to stop this now.

