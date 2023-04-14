Watch: Leftists Occupy Another Capitol, Throw Items at Lawmakers in Attempt to Shut Down Bill

Another day, another mob behaving badly at a state capitol — something would pass as a “threat to democracy” if the demonstrators were conservative.

But, no — they were leftist, because of course they were.

On Thursday, lawmakers were hit with paper thrown by activists in the gallery of the statehouse in Tallahassee, Florida, where the Republican-controlled House of Representatives was voting on a bill that would ban abortion after six weeks.

Both houses of the Florida Legislature approved the “Heartbeat Protection Act” on Thursday, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation late Thursday night.

Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023



“The six-week ban will take effect only if the state’s current 15-week ban is upheld in an ongoing legal challenge that is before the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives,” The Associated Press noted.

“We have the opportunity to lead the national debate about the importance of protecting life and giving every child the opportunity to be born and find his or her purpose,” said Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, the bill’s sponsor in the House.

The Biden administration, of course, condemned the pro-life legislation.

“This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks — before many women even know they’re pregnant,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that came after the vote.

“This ban would also impact the nearly 15 million women of reproductive age who live in abortion-banning states throughout the South, many of whom have previously relied on travel to Florida as an option to access care,” she said.

As the AP noted, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi all ban the procedure outright, whereas Georgia bans it after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

But naturally, the Democrats respected the democratic process and — no, just kidding:

BREAKING: Activists throw paper onto Florida House lawmakers during abortion debate, amendment voting “Sergeant, would you please secure the chamber and remove the gallery?” pic.twitter.com/6EXdpIG2hS — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 13, 2023

That was the scene in the House chambers during the debate; paper being thrown at legislators led to a call to clear the gallery.

Further footage reportedly showed three Democrat lawmakers leading the mob:

BREAKING—Occupy Tallahassee abortion rights activists shutdown House of Reps by throwing papers and propaganda onto the floor. Democrat lawmakers @Robin_Bartleman @AngieNixon @RepMKRG and others appear to condone the disruption. Planned event? pic.twitter.com/BqhyacWNJS — Javier Manjarres (@JavManjarres) April 13, 2023

The Florida Senate is back debating a six-week ban on abortion after taking a 10 minute recess and clearing the gallery because of protests. The gallery has been cleared for the rest of the bill. pic.twitter.com/16KhiD8Q5h — Alexandra Glorioso (@aglorios) April 3, 2023

The Florida House just took a 10 min recess during a hearing on the six-week abortion ban due to abortion-rights protests in the gallery. Here are protesters on the 4th floor outside the chamber during the recess pic.twitter.com/SSVolqpZpF — Alexandra Glorioso (@aglorios) April 13, 2023

No arrests were reported.

This wasn’t entirely dissimilar to several incidents late last month.

In Tennessee, a mob calling for gun control legislation in the wake of the Nashville school shooting stormed the Capitol.

BREAKING: LEFTISTS STORM TENNESSEE CAPITOL pic.twitter.com/tvgegge8hL — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

The reporter who took the video at the Tennessee state Capitol that I embedded deleted her original tweet. Here is the video. pic.twitter.com/caqqlXKfPY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

Leftists staged a similar unruly action at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort to protest legislation to ban medical gender transitioning interventions on minors.

Trans protesters scream and chant after storming Kentucky Capitol pic.twitter.com/4jY3Cnxfrn — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

And it kind of comes full circle: In Tallahassee, a bill that would limit gender ideology from being pushed in public schools — including prohibiting teachers from being forced to use preferred pronouns or students from being forced to volunteer theirs — produced this lovely to-do:

BREAKING: Trans activists rally in Florida Capitol chanting “Whose schools? Our schools!” as bill passes that continues crackdown on sexual orientation and gender identity teachings Video taken by reporter @Ernie_Sampera pic.twitter.com/nXiO3wQBdL — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 31, 2023

Throw in a horned guy and this would be called an “insurrection” or a “threat to democracy.” Barricades would be put up. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger would cry on camera.

Oh, but the rioters would have to be conservative. Now that they’re leftists, this is nothing more than democracy in action.

Sure, one of those protesters might be goaded into throwing something more than paper next time — but the Republicans were bringing it on themselves by extremist measures such as preserving unborn human life.

Wait until the Republicans try this on some far-left measure, however. See if the media silence about the “threat to democracy” maintains itself then. Or, see how long it takes for someone on MSNBC to start sobbing over their memories of Jan. 6, 2021. Either one.

