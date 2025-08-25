Share
Commentary
Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks during a rally for him before he enters a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday.
Commentary
Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks during a rally for him before he enters a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Leftists Throw a Literal Pity Party for Kilmar Abrego Garcia as He Surrenders to ICE

 By Johnathan Jones  August 25, 2025 at 7:02am
Share

On Monday morning, far-left activists in Baltimore gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

They weren’t there to stand with victims of crime in their city.

They weren’t there to demand justice for battered women or trafficked migrants nationwide.

They were there to throw a pity party for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who tugged at the heartstrings of the corporate media and the Democratic Party when he was deported back to his home country earlier this year.

WBFF reported that immigration activists, faith leaders, community leaders, and elected officials held a prayer vigil and rally.

Fox News reported that CASA, a left-wing immigrant advocacy group, organized a candlelight vigil.

“Kilmar is being made an example of, a martyr,” CASA’s Chief of Organizing and Leadership Lydia Walther-Rodriguez claimed in a statement.

Should Kilmar Abrego Garcia be deported as soon as possible?

His family and attorneys were also on hand at the event.

Videos on X showed supporters praying and chanting for a man described by DHS as a domestic abuser and human smuggler.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Abrego Garcia kicked, slapped, and shoved his wife, dragged her by the hair, and locked their children in their bedroom while they cried on at least one occasion in recent years.

Officials said he was also caught in Tennessee driving a van full of illegal migrants during a stop in which the officer suspected he was trafficking humans from Texas to Maryland.

Related:
Police Defy Sanctuary City Mayor, Quietly Team Up with ICE to Take Down Illegals

The Department of Justice also identified him as a member of MS-13.

Yet activists treated him like Nelson Mandela on Monday morning instead of condemning him.

The same people who call him a “Maryland man” to downplay his legal status and alleged crimes gathered to portray him as some sort of political prisoner.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday, the Trump administration “will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country.”

But in Baltimore, his supporters demanded he be allowed to stay.

They prayed for the release of a man accused of human smuggling.

They rallied for someone accused of repeated domestic abuse.

They marched for an illegal immigrant who never had the right to be in the country at all.

Their pity party outside the ICE office should remind everyone exactly where the left’s loyalties lie.

Not with American citizens, not with trafficked women, not with victims of crime, but with a foreign national whose first action on U.S. soil was a violation of the law.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Rapper Snoop Dogg 'Scared to Go to the Movies' After Taking His Grandson to Woke Pixar Film
BREAKING: Obama-Appointed Judge Halts Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Deportation
A Day After NY Court Kicked Repeat Offender Loose, Thug Accused of Leaving Woman, 87, with Brain Injuries in Carjacking Spree
Watch: Leftists Throw a Literal Pity Party for Kilmar Abrego Garcia as He Surrenders to ICE
Canada Teacher Suspended Over 'Racist' Zombie Makeup, Despite Fact Trudeau Got Away With It 3 Times - Now Teacher Has His Job Back With a Bonus
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation