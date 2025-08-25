Watch: Leftists Throw a Literal Pity Party for Kilmar Abrego Garcia as He Surrenders to ICE

On Monday morning, far-left activists in Baltimore gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

They weren’t there to stand with victims of crime in their city.

They weren’t there to demand justice for battered women or trafficked migrants nationwide.

They were there to throw a pity party for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who tugged at the heartstrings of the corporate media and the Democratic Party when he was deported back to his home country earlier this year.

HAPPENING NOW in Baltimore: Hundreds of supporters of Kilmar Abrego Garcia gather to show support and call for his freedom. pic.twitter.com/0o9akS9lbu — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) August 25, 2025

WBFF reported that immigration activists, faith leaders, community leaders, and elected officials held a prayer vigil and rally.

Fox News reported that CASA, a left-wing immigrant advocacy group, organized a candlelight vigil.

“Kilmar is being made an example of, a martyr,” CASA’s Chief of Organizing and Leadership Lydia Walther-Rodriguez claimed in a statement.

Should Kilmar Abrego Garcia be deported as soon as possible? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (178 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

His family and attorneys were also on hand at the event.

Videos on X showed supporters praying and chanting for a man described by DHS as a domestic abuser and human smuggler.

BREAKING: Abrego Garcia speaks at rally outside Baltimore ICE office before turning himself in. pic.twitter.com/ayrqabqitV — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 25, 2025

WATCH LIVE: Abrego Garcia turns himself in at ICE office in Baltimore https://t.co/tIAemRKlIO — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 25, 2025

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Abrego Garcia kicked, slapped, and shoved his wife, dragged her by the hair, and locked their children in their bedroom while they cried on at least one occasion in recent years.

Officials said he was also caught in Tennessee driving a van full of illegal migrants during a stop in which the officer suspected he was trafficking humans from Texas to Maryland.

The Department of Justice also identified him as a member of MS-13.

Yet activists treated him like Nelson Mandela on Monday morning instead of condemning him.

The same people who call him a “Maryland man” to downplay his legal status and alleged crimes gathered to portray him as some sort of political prisoner.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday, the Trump administration “will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country.”

But in Baltimore, his supporters demanded he be allowed to stay.

They prayed for the release of a man accused of human smuggling.

They rallied for someone accused of repeated domestic abuse.

They marched for an illegal immigrant who never had the right to be in the country at all.

Their pity party outside the ICE office should remind everyone exactly where the left’s loyalties lie.

Not with American citizens, not with trafficked women, not with victims of crime, but with a foreign national whose first action on U.S. soil was a violation of the law.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.