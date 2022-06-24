Pro-abortion leftists outside the Supreme Court of the United States are weeping over the fact that they no longer have a federal right to abort their preborn children.

On Friday morning, the court issued a decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, simultaneously overturning both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases previously used as precedent protecting a federal right to abortion.

While the decision has many pro-life demonstrators erupting with jubilation, videos from the courthouse on Friday showed many pro-abortion protesters crying from sadness and screaming in anger.

One protester with a microphone began ranting “illegitimate” over and over again.

With the release of the Dobbs case, some in the the pro-abortion crowd outside the Supreme Court began to cry. They started to chant “illegitimate!” pic.twitter.com/BGc7MbILi5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 24, 2022

Others could be seen weeping as they chanted along with her.

Earlier on in the day, before the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson had been issued, a significant number of law enforcement members arrived at the courthouse.

According to The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan, police were forced to separate protesters.

Ok lot of police here now pic.twitter.com/ZS9KnBF2tY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 24, 2022

The pro-abortion protesters outside the courthouse were far from the only ones with solemn faces.

Nicholas Fondacaro of Newsbusters pointed out on Twitter that CNN’s coverage of the ruling was similarly sad.

CNN mourns that Chief Justice Roberts has lost control of the court.”The justice you wrote about favored slower movement rather than quick movement,” Jim Sciutto noted of Biskupic’s work.

“Courts sometimes get in trouble when they sweep more broadly than necessary,” Harlow added. pic.twitter.com/B4mDtlVOci — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2022

“CNN mourns that Chief Justice Roberts has lost control of the court,” Fondacaro wrote.

Jennifer Rodgers gets “emotional” watching the pro-baby-killing protesters.

She claims the ruling means women won’t able to “track their own cycles.” pic.twitter.com/9TTLVDSWcp — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2022

“Jennifer Rodgers gets ’emotional’ watching the pro-baby-killing protesters. She claims the ruling means women won’t able to ‘track their own cycles,'” he tweeted.

CNN gets dour, solemn, borderline emotional when the Dobbs ruling came out pic.twitter.com/J9hjVGLsJ1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2022

“CNN gets dour, solemn, borderline emotional when the Dobbs ruling came out,” he wrote.

