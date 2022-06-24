Share
Watch: Leftists Weep Outside SCOTUS After Roe v. Wade Decision Makes Killing Babies More Difficult

 By Michael Austin  June 24, 2022 at 9:24am
Pro-abortion leftists outside the Supreme Court of the United States are weeping over the fact that they no longer have a federal right to abort their preborn children.

On Friday morning, the court issued a decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, simultaneously overturning both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases previously used as precedent protecting a federal right to abortion.

While the decision has many pro-life demonstrators erupting with jubilation, videos from the courthouse on Friday showed many pro-abortion protesters crying from sadness and screaming in anger.

One protester with a microphone began ranting “illegitimate” over and over again.

Others could be seen weeping as they chanted along with her.

Earlier on in the day, before the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson had been issued, a significant number of law enforcement members arrived at the courthouse.

According to The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan, police were forced to separate protesters.

The pro-abortion protesters outside the courthouse were far from the only ones with solemn faces.

Nicholas Fondacaro of Newsbusters pointed out on Twitter that CNN’s coverage of the ruling was similarly sad.

“CNN mourns that Chief Justice Roberts has lost control of the court,” Fondacaro wrote.

“Jennifer Rodgers gets ’emotional’ watching the pro-baby-killing protesters. She claims the ruling means women won’t able to ‘track their own cycles,'” he tweeted.

“CNN gets dour, solemn, borderline emotional when the Dobbs ruling came out,” he wrote.

Conversation