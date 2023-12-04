HBO’s Bill Maher said on his Friday show that he endorses the view of former President Donald Trump that American students today are being taught to hate their country.

The comment came on Friday’s edition of “Real Time” as the host discussed pro-Hamas demonstrations nationwide amid Israel’s war against the Islamist terror group.

As he spoke about the issue with Democratic Party strategist James Carville and conservative commentator Dave Rubin, Maher described Trump’s plan to reform education if he is elected to another White House term next year.

“He says under his administration – his next one– schools will teach students to love their country, not to hate their country like they’re taught now,” Maher said.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

Maher has repeatedly pushed the false narrative about Trump in reference to Charlottesville saying “There were good people on both sides”. This time James Carville was the offender Dave Rubin is the first person I’ve seen on Maher to correct this fallacy by stating the proper… pic.twitter.com/94YblJZI79 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2023

The host, a fierce Trump opponent, added:

“I’ve got to say, this one doesn’t bother me so much. Because I think that … this is what I see when I see kids demonstrating, these progressives demonstrating for Hamas, the most illiberal people in the world, that, ‘Oh good, we’re going to give America its comeuppance, a**hole America.’

“They kind of have been indoctrinated this way. And Sen. Chuck Schumer made a speech this week. He said, ‘Antisemitism is a five-alarm fire that must be extinguished.’”

Maher, who was raised Catholic but whose mother is of Jewish descent, according to the entertainment database IMDb, noted that anti-Semitism has become a problem for Democrats and looked to Carville for his thoughts on the issue.

“This is the highest-ranking Jewish politician we’ve ever had in this country,” Maher said. “He talked about when Jewish people hear chants like, ‘From the river to the sea,’ we understand that means wipe us out by any means necessary. Vulnerabilities in the party, James. The Democrats have a big split, generationally, on this issue. The kids seem to be with the Palestinians and the older generation seems to be with Israel.”

Carville responded by repeating the debunked claim that Trump said all parties at a deadly 2017 political clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “fine people“

After Rubin corrected him, Carville stated he felt that young liberals who are supporting Hamas over Israel are “uneducated.”

Carville then criticized young liberals for not understanding the complexity of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“They’re stupid,” Carville said. “Young people have been stupid for a long time.”

Maher responded, “It wasn’t always like this.”

Bill Maher: “Members of the White House staff protested against their own president. 100s of people in Biden’s staff who are publicly going against them because they are not going against Hamas enough”

Dave Rubin: “You fire them, period.”

*Applause break*

“The inmates are running… pic.twitter.com/fzeC6kojzE — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2023

Maher then ripped dozens of congressional and White House staffers who organized last month to call for a ceasefire in Israel.

“I never saw this, a couple of weeks ago, members of the White House staff protested against their own president,” he said.

Maher concluded:

“Well, you’re staffers, you’re supposed to stay silent, what are you talking about? ‘My boss is doing a s*** job and I thought I’d go public with it?’ This is hundreds of people in Biden’s staff and on congressional Democrat staff who are publicly going against them because they’re not supporting Hamas enough.”

