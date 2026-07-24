Watch: Legendary 'Journey' Band Member, Songwriter Tells Trump-Hating Bruce Springsteen to 'Shut Up'

Journey band member Jonathan Cain offered some sound advice for fellow musician Bruce Springsteen: “Shut up.”

Appearing recently on the “Complete Disaster Network” podcast, Cain, who co-wrote the 1981 classic “Don’t Stop Believin,’” said, “I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore, you know? I thought Obama maybe, but I saw where he was going and I’m like, ‘We can’t have this anymore.’”

“I’m a diehard conservative… And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. Honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and who’s the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music,” he added.

Springsteen has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump from the stage.

In May 2025, while performing in Manchester, England, the singer said, “In my home, the America I love — the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

“In my home, the America I love — the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration..” —A Fiery speech by Bruce Springsteen condemning Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dEqA651nzO — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) July 13, 2025

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During Trump’s first term, Springsteen described Trump on his Sirius XM show as “the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime.”

De Niro, of course, has said any number of foul-mouthed things about Trump.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find disturbing.

Robert De Niro on Donald Trump: “He’s a punk. He’s a dog. He’s a pig. He’s a con. A bullshit artist. A mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Doesn’t do his homework. Doesn’t care. Doesn’t pay his taxes. He’s an idiot. He’s a national disaster. He’s an embarrassment to… pic.twitter.com/p3Qg1S5Tcg — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 6, 2025

At a No Kings rally earlier this year, the actor said, “When the crowd is chanting no kings, what I’m really hearing is no Trump.”

“There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power, but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security. None, except Trump,” he added.

“He must be stopped, and he must be stopped now,” the actor contended. “And that’s what No Kings is all about, because he can’t do all the f***ed up things that he’s doing without the collusion of Congress and the goons in his administration.”

Besides advising both Springsteen and De Niro to zip it, Cain also spoke of a new patriotic song he was releasing in honor of America’s 250th birthday celebration, titled “Winds of Freedom.”

“I’m a diehard patriot,” the 76-year-old said.

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