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Jonathan Cain of Journey performs at TD Coliseum on March 9, 2026, in Hamilton, Ontario.
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Jonathan Cain of Journey performs at TD Coliseum on March 9, 2026, in Hamilton, Ontario. (Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images)

Watch: Legendary 'Journey' Band Member, Songwriter Tells Trump-Hating Bruce Springsteen to 'Shut Up'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 24, 2026 at 8:53am
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Journey band member Jonathan Cain offered some sound advice for fellow musician Bruce Springsteen: “Shut up.”

Appearing recently on the “Complete Disaster Network” podcast, Cain, who co-wrote the 1981 classic “Don’t Stop Believin,’” said, “I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore, you know? I thought Obama maybe, but I saw where he was going and I’m like, ‘We can’t have this anymore.’”

“I’m a diehard conservative… And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. Honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and who’s the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music,” he added.

Springsteen has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump from the stage.

In May 2025, while performing in Manchester, England, the singer said, “In my home, the America I love — the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

Would you rather celebrities kept their politics to themselves and simply entertained us?

During Trump’s first term, Springsteen described Trump on his Sirius XM show as “the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime.”

De Niro, of course, has said any number of foul-mouthed things about Trump.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find disturbing.

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At a No Kings rally earlier this year, the actor said, “When the crowd is chanting no kings, what I’m really hearing is no Trump.”

“There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power, but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security. None, except Trump,” he added.

“He must be stopped, and he must be stopped now,” the actor contended. “And that’s what No Kings is all about, because he can’t do all the f***ed up things that he’s doing without the collusion of Congress and the goons in his administration.”

Besides advising both Springsteen and De Niro to zip it, Cain also spoke of a new patriotic song he was releasing in honor of America’s 250th birthday celebration, titled “Winds of Freedom.”

“I’m a diehard patriot,” the 76-year-old said.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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