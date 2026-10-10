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New York Attorney General Letitia James looks on as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference to announce a lawsuit challenging the federal government's new public charge rule, which could make it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards if they rely on public benefits, at City Hall in New York City on Sept. 14, 2026.
Commentary
New York Attorney General Letitia James looks on as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference to announce a lawsuit challenging the federal government's new public charge rule, which could make it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards if they rely on public benefits, at City Hall in New York City on Sept. 14, 2026. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Letitia James Goes Silent for 10 Seconds When Asked Simple Debate Question - Then Opponent Drives Home the Dagger

 By Randy DeSoto  October 10, 2026 at 8:00am
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New York Attorney General Letitia James suffered a decisive defeat Thursday night in a debate against Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy.

There were multiple embarrassing moments for the incumbent, including when a moderator asked, “Name a past New York attorney general that you admire.”

There was about a 10-second awkward pause while James contemplated the question, prompting Komatireddy to chime in, “She only admires herself.”

“No, no, no, we admire others,” James replied.

What “we” is she talking about? The royal we?

Finally, she answered, “I admire all of the past attorneys general because it’s a difficult job and you’ve got to stand up.”

That’s the best she could come up with?

It’s understandable why she might not want to name the last three elected officeholders to the position: Eliot Spitzer, Andrew Cuomo, and Eric Schneiderman.

Spitzer was caught up in an alleged prostitution scandal as governor, Cuomo resigned as governor following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, and Schneiderman stepped down as attorney general after being accused of physical abuse against women.

So she admires them, too?

By contrast, Komatireddy had a ready answer. “Dennis Vacco,” she said, referring to the last Republican to serve as a New York attorney general.

Related:
Watch: Letitia James Has No Answer When Reporter Points Out Big Problem with Her Cornell Move

“At a time when New York State needed it, we had another former federal prosecutor become attorney general and bring law and order,” the candidate argued.

But that was not the only troublesome moment for James.

At another point during the debate, when the topic was alleged misconduct involving prediction markets, “Komatireddy said she would examine the facts and the law to determine whether an investigation or prosecution was warranted,” according to Townhall.

But James pronounced, “You don’t have to look at the facts and the law. All you have to do is study what they do. It’s illegal in the state of New York.”

Komatireddy fired back, “There you go. You don’t have to look at the facts and the law, gentlemen. Your attorney general.”

Her prosecutorial method sounds like something right out of Soviet police chief Lavrentiy Beria’s playbook. He reputedly said to Joseph Stalin, “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

In other words, he could find a crime for any political opponent of the regime.

That is, in fact, what James promised when she ran for attorney general in 2018, saying she was going to take down Donald Trump, whom she described as “this illegitimate president,” without offering any laws he had broken. She was going to find the crime.

How do you view Letitia James' performance as Attorney General?

As attorney general, James began an investigation into Trump during his first term, which culminated in civil fraud charges being brought in 2022 after he left office and was preparing to run for a second term.

In a non-jury trial, New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and other defendants misrepresented the worth of the Trump Organization properties and imposed $450 million in fines. An appeals court later completely voided the financial judgment in a win for Trump.

Just last week, James did not directly respond when a reporter asked about the appropriateness of her being assigned as special prosecutor in the Cornell University case involving rape allegations from 2024.

The reporter pointed to a social media post in which James wrote just days before, “What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable. I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you.”

“Why did you affirm her allegations as fact without doing your own fact-finding investigation?” he asked.

James responded, “I will not comment on a Facebook post.”

She should, because it happens to reveal her frame of mind going into the investigation.

Komatireddy summarized James’ tenure correctly when she said during Thursday’s debate, “New Yorkers, you do not have an attorney general right now. For the last eight years, you’ve had a political hack sitting in the chair, using our taxpayer money for her political purposes.”

And it’s time for her to go.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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