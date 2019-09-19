Watch Lewandowski Mercilessly Mock Eric 'Nuke American Gun Owners' Swalwell at Impeachment Hearing

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski went after Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell during Tuesday’s impeachment inquiry.

Lewandowski mocked Swalwell’s pitiful 2020 presidential bid, calling him “President Swalwell” while responding to questions regarding President Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice.

The former campaign manager was instructed by the White House not to reveal details about one-on-one conversations that were not made public in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which frustrated Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee.

The ribbing only added to the frustration — and made the circus more bearable to watch.

It started with Swalwell asking Lewandowski to read what he apparently had written in the past regarding what Trump had allegedly dictated to him.

This was not a question but a command, and Lewandowski jabbed Swalwell when he suggested that the congressman read it himself.

“President Swalwell, I’m happy of what I’ve written, but you’re welcome to read it if you’d like,” Lewandowski said, obviously referencing the Democrat’s presidential campaign, which was, to be generous, absolutely pathetic.

Swalwell’s poll numbers peaked at around 1%, and he slunk out of the race July 8.

That wasn’t all that Lewandowski had for him, though.

“Have you ever put any words that the president asked you to write down before in a safe, or was this the first time you had done that?” Swalwell said, pressing Lewandowski about his handling of notes.

“I believe it’s my standard operating procedure when taking notes, Congressman,” Lewandowski replied.

Swalwell took the bait. “So every note that you take of the president you put in a safe?” he asked. “How big is that safe?”

“It’s a big safe, Congressman, there’s a lot of guns in there,” Lewandowski shot back, referencing Swalwell’s well-documented disdain for firearms.

From chickening out of debates he proposed to suggesting nuclear war against gun owners, Swalwell has been a laughingstock in the gun debate for a good while now, and I doubt he was prepared to deal with it during this hearing.

Now, were Lewandowski’s barbs completely appropriate for a legitimate congressional testimony? Probably not — but we all know that’s not what this sham is.

It’s a political hit job orchestrated by sore losers who weren’t satisfied with the results of a two-year investigation, choosing to read in their own conclusions instead of accepting it for what it is.

Donald Trump did not conspire with Russia, nor did he interfere with Mueller’s investigation. The Democrats know this, but they also know they can get away with these dog-and-pony shows as long as they’re in charge.

Hopefully, that won’t last too much longer.

