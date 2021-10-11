Throughout the country, voters have been vocalizing their disappointment with the Biden administration. In many cases, Americans have done so by chanting expletives about President Joe Biden.

But on Oct. 2, one NASCAR reporter unwittingly gave conservative Americans a new rallying cry.

After Brandon Brown won the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Florida, some eager fans began an “f*** Joe Biden” chant during the post-race interview. In a quick attempt to maintain professionalism, the interviewer suggested the fans were actually chanting, “Let’s go Brandon!”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some viewers will find offensive.

Just like that, conservatives had a catchy way to criticize the president without needing to use vulgar language.

As a Christian institution, Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, likely did not want to be known for chanting expletives. So this Saturday, students adopted the new chant of Biden critics nationwide during their game against Middle Tennessee.

FJB but ✨clean✨ pic.twitter.com/SvHUNMQyFy — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 10, 2021

In many ways, the “let’s go Brandon!” chant is a gift that keeps on giving. A simple Google search will show many conservative outlets have taken the slogan and run with it, even going as far as to sell t-shirts and other merchandise featuring those three words.

The rapid rise in popularity for a phrase meant to mock Biden is another sign of how little credibility he holds with the American people.

At other universities, the anti-Biden movement continued to gain steam. Fans at the University of Tennessee and the University of Mississippi engaged in the less “PG” version of the chant this weekend.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language some viewers will find offensive.

For a few weeks now, Americans have been chanting against Biden at sporting events, concerts and seemingly anywhere else large crowds are gathered. However, a new video from the weekend proves that the phenomenon is not just confined to this country.

On Sunday, a Twitter user posted a video of demonstrators voicing their disapproval of Biden in front of the U.S. Embassy in Italy.

This is Italy…in front of the American Embassy.#LetsGoBrandon! pic.twitter.com/9dsA3kMDF6 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 11, 2021

To be clear, The Western Journal does not condone vulgarity or violence in protesting, but stories like this speak to the larger issue of where conservatives in America stand.

While chanting curses is probably not the most effective way to inspire political change, the sheer number of people engaging in these chants should be a wake-up call to Biden. Voters are feeling the negative effects of his presidency more and more each day, and they have begun to make their frustrations known.

“Whether you hate or love Joe Biden, you can’t deny that these chants haven’t just caught on, but are becoming insanely popular,” the Daily Caller’s David Hookstead said.

At this point, huge numbers of Americans are simply fed up. The nation which should be a world leader is being run by a man who can hardly remember the names of the people in his own administration and wants to spend trillions upon trillions in only his first year in office. The land of the free is being overrun by draconian mandates and personal freedoms are being slowly stripped away by the day.

Heartland Americans, neglected for too long by Biden and his cronies in Washington, D.C., are tired of it. That is a fact, and it’s one that won’t disappear any time soon for the Biden administration.

